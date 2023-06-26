Two Jack McDonalds were among the Scottish players to progress in Regional Qualifying for the 151st Open as 15 venues in the UK and Ireland staged 18-hole shoot-outs at the start of the road to Royal Liverpool.

Jack McDonald, pictured playing in the B-NL Challenge Trophy at Twentsch Golf Club in the Netherlands earlier in the year, made the most of enjoying home advantage in his Open Regional Qualifying event at Kilmarnock (Barassie. Picture: Neil Baynes/Getty Images.

Playing on his home course, the one who played on a winning Walker Cup at Royal Lytham in 2015 and is now in the professional ranks shared top spot at Kilmarnock (Barassie).

And, at the end of a long day and long wait in some cases, it was also mission accomplished for his namesake who is an amateur and won the Battle Trophy at Crail earlier in the year in his event at Goswick.

In Ayrshire, where Kilmarnock (Barassie) staged the Scottish event for the first time since Panmure’s run came to an end, honorary member McDonald carded a three-under-par 69, which was matched fairly late on by Finland’s Joachim Altonen.

The duo finished a shot ahead of three players, including Bradley Neil, who played in the 2014 Claret Jug event at Hoylake as the Amateur champion. His 70 was matched by fellow Tartan Pro Tour players Greg Dalziel and Scott Kerr, who is a Canadian currently based in Scotland.

In a seven-man battle for the final two spots, local man Jack Doherty and Darren Howie, younger brother of Challenge Tour player Craig, prevailed at the third extra hole.

At Goswick, where a posse of Scots were also among the hopefuls, English amateur Michael Henson (Rockcliffe Hall) finished in top spot after carding a four-under-par 68.

His closest challengers were Cameron Adam, the Royal Burgess left-hander who is at Northwestern University in Illinois, and Morpeth man David Clark as they signed for matching 69s.

McDonald, a member of Schloss Roxburghe near Kelso, progressed on 70 along with Paul Reilly, who is attached to Dunbar, and Englishman Jordan Clements (Northcliffe).

Five players who finished on 71 were involved in a play-off there for two spots, with Tartan Pro Tour winner Graeme Robertson missing out as they went to English duo Ryan Riley and Morgan Blythe.

Riley, who’d hit the first shot earlier in the day, returned home to Darlington before finding himself heading back up the A1. It was a worthwhile journey as the Eaglescliffe player holed out for eagle on the first play-off hole to book his place in next week’s Final Qualifying.

