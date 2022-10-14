Jack McDonald shows off his prizes after winning the Panmure Masters presented by Piper Sandler. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

In an event sponsored by Piper Sandler, the Ayrshireman carded splendid scores of 66 and 64 at the Angus venue to claim a two-shot success, which was worth £4,150, with his 10-under-par total.

The win came on the back of McDonald, who played on the same Walker Cup team as DP World Tour winners Grant Forrest and Ewen Ferguson at Royal Lytham in 2015, also winning the Blairgowrie Perthshire Masters and Royal Dornoch Masters earlier in the year.

McDonald joined two of his compatriots, Craig Ross and Sam Locke, in clearing the first of three hurdles in the battle for DP World Tour cards through the Qualifying School at Golf d Hardelot in France last week.

The Stirling University graduate will now head to the second stage in Spain at the beginning of next month with a string in his step after producing a polished performance in the latest event on Paul Lawrie’s Scottish circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald, who started the day one shot behind overnight leader Laird Shepherd, made his move by picking up birdies at the opening two holes then adding another one at the fifth to be out in 32.

Coming home, he mixed birdies at the 13th, 14th and 16th with bogeys at the 12th and 15th to win from former Stirling and Scotland team-mate Graeme Robertson (65-67) and Ireland’s Brendan McCarroll (66-66).

Kieran Cantley and Sean Lawrie shared fourth spot on seven-under, one shot ahead of 2021 Amateur champion Shepherd, who signed for three bogeys and two birdies in his 71.

The season concludes with the Carnoustie Tour Championship, which starts next Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Hannah McCook ended her season on the LET Access Series by securing a share of fifth spot in the Calatayud Ladies Open, won by England’s Amy Taylor, in Spain.