‘Every step I took, there was just someone shouting support. Every green I walked on to was incredible’

If the shouts were anything to go by, Bob MacIntyre could have been forgiven for not knowing if he was coming or going in the third round of the 152nd Open at Royal Troon.

“Come on, Bob” yelled lots of people as they supported the home hero in one of the early groups with American Harris English but, equally, frequent cries of “go on, Bobby” were sounded on his journey around the Ayrshire course.

However, while the fans may have been divided in that respect, there was no dispute whatsoever in terms of the tidal wave of support for MacIntyre on the back of some incredible achievements in recent weeks.

Bob MacIntyre acknowledges the crowd on the 18th at the end of his third round in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Landing a breakthrough PGA Tour win in the RBC Canadian Open with his dad, Dougie, caddying for him was fairytale stuff and that alone was always going to ensure that he received fantastic home backing in this year’s Claret Jug event.

However, to then win the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club last weekend, securing redemption in the process for having his heart broken by Rory McIlroy’s birdie-birdie finish 12 months ago, was almost Holywood scripting heading into this week.

Oh, and let’s not forget, of course, about the 27-year-old overcoming a horror start to his second round to be here for the weekend because fans of any sport love a fighter and that’s one box that MacIntyre certainly ticks.

“After yesterday's four holes (dropping eight shots in a 7-5-5-8 start), I thought I'd be sitting on my couch in Oban right now, not playing golf,” he admitted. “It was a big effort last night, and coming out today, I didn't have everything going. But that's golf. Last week you were the champion, and this week you're just bottom of the pack.”

Home hero Bob MacIntyre attracted a huge crowd during the third round of the 152nd Open at Royal Troon. Picture: Tom Russo/The Scotsman

Not quite because, having signed for a 72 to sit joint-57th on six over, he’s nine shots ahead of South African Darren Fichardt and also sitting higher on the leaderboard than major winners Matt Fitzpatrick and Hideki Matsuyama, but there were certainly no fireworks on this occasion.

Starting 3-4-4-5 meant he’d got off to a flyer compared to the previous day and, as more Saltires and signs gradually appeared in the ever-increasing crowd, a second birdie of the day was even greeted by the sun showing its face, though not for long.

The round stalled, though, after taking a bogey-5 from the middle of the fairway at the tenth and, after also dropping a shot at the difficult 11th, the journey home turned into a bit of a battle, admittedly not helped by the wind finally turning round to the north.

“It felt we played 16 holes straight into the wind today,” declared MacIntyre, who reckoned he’d experienced a career first at the 18th after hitting a “full swipe” right handed after his drive at the last had stopped just short of a fairway bunker but in a position where it caused some head-scratching for a left-hander.

In the circumstances, his par to finish was one of the best he’ll ever make, but it’s birdies he’s chasing on Sunday as he bids to give those fans a bit more to shout about again.