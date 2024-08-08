‘As soon as you start trying to chase this golf course and be too aggressive you are going to be snookered’

Tom Higson overcame the lack of a practice round at Newmachar to join fellow home players Jack McDonald, Ryan Lumsden and Graeme Robertson in making promising starts in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A.

As South African Dean Germishuys and Dane Peter Launer Baek set the pace with matching six-under-par 65s on the Hawkshill Course at the Aberdeenshire venue, Gleneagles Hotel-attached Higson produced one of the day’s most remarkable efforts.

He’d been in Tartan Tour action earlier in the week, carding rounds of 69-66 to win the Deer Park Masters with a nine-under-par total, and headed straight into his first-ever Challenge Tour event undercooked in terms of preparation for this particular assignment.

Jack McDonald shares a laugh with his caddie during the opening round of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Newmachar Golf Club. Picture: Paul Devlin/Getty Images

Despite that, Higson mixed five birdies with one bogey in signing for a 67 to end the opening day sitting handily-placed, having been the leading Scot for most of the day until McDonald came in with an impressive bogey-free 66.

“It was pretty solid,” said Higson of his morning’s work. “I didn’t do anything spectacular; I didn’t do anything horrendous. I didn’t actually get a practice round as I didn’t arrive up here until 11pm last night. So I literally played it off the course book and played aggressively but safe at the same time.

“There were a couple of times today when I wouldn’t say lucky but I didn’t see a run-off area as I hadn’t played it and i just went straight at it. I played well in the Deer Park Masters so I was coming in with a bit of confidence. Wilson made me a new driver so that got put in play on Monday for the first time and I hit it absolutely arrow straight off the tee all day.”

Higson, who shot a course-record 62 at Royal Dornoch in the Highlands Links Pro-Am in 2020, held off former DP World Tour player Craig Lee and Paul O’Hara, the Tartan Tour’s dominant force in recent years, to land his win at Deer Park.

Tom Higson shows off the Deer Park Masters Trophy after it was presented by John Muir following his win earlier in the week at the Livingston venue. Picture: PGA in Scotland

“Patience,” he replied to being asked what he believes is going to be the key over the four days in this event. “There are a lot of holes out there where you can stand on the tee and think ‘it’s under 400 yards’ but it’s like a big game of chess.

“There were a couple of times today when I’ve hit it in close to five feet and I’ve not holed them. But there are birdie chances out there and I feel that as soon as you start trying to chase this golf course and be too aggressive you are going to be snookered.”

McDonald, who played in The Open at Royal Troon, birdied the second, third, ninth, 17th and 18th to end the day breathing down the necks of the two leaders along with Dane John Axelsen.

Fresh from finishing fourth in the Irish Challenge at The K Club on Sunday, Lumsden matched Higson’s score with an effort that contained seven birdies, including four on the spin on the front nine, while Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit leader Robertson is also in the top 20 after signing for a 68.