Martin Dempster’s latest comprehensive round up of grass-roots Scottish golf stories

They’ve already represented Scotland together and now the Graham brothers - Connor and Gregor - are set to do likewise for Great Britain & Ireland.

The Blairgowrie duo have been selected for the St Andrews Trophy, a match against the Continent of Europe, which is taking place at Royal Porthcawl on 25-26 July.

The team also includes Dominic Clemons, the 22-year-old Englishman who shot astonishing rounds of 68-65-65-62 at Muirfield to win the Scottish Men’s Open by 17 shots last month.

Blairgowrie brothers Gregor and Connor Graham pictured with Andrew Kennedy, managing director of sponsors Clayton Caravan Park.

Nairn’s Calum Scott was one of the automatic qualifiers for the nine-man team, but he is heading back to the US after playing in next week’s 152nd Open at Royal Troon.

It will be new GB&I captain Dean Robertson’s first match, with GB&I bidding to retain the trophy after a 14.5-10.5 win in Slovakia two years ago.

GB&I team: James Ashfield (Wales), Jack Bigham (England), Sebastian Cave (England), Dominic Clemons (England), Charlie Forster (England), Connor Graham (Scotland), Gregor Graham (Scotland), Max Kennedy (Ireland), Caolan Rafferty (Ireland). Reserve: Will Hopkins (England).

Ian Ferguson takes up new role at Machrihanish Dunes

Ian Ferguson, a well-known face in Scottish golf circles, has taken up a new post as resort director of The Village at Machrihanish Dunes.

Ferguson, who worked at Loch Lomond and Dundonald Links before a recent spell at The Machrie, began his role at the beginning of the month.

He’s taken over responsibility for overseeing all aspects of management at The Village, the Royal Hotel, the Ugadale Hotel and Cottages and Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club.

“Machrihanish Dunes is a very special course in a stunning location and with a strong commitment to creating a world-class golf experience while protecting and enhancing the ecological landscape,” said Ferguson.

Longniddry's James Morgan, right, is presented with the Cameron Corbett Vase for the second year running at Haggs Castle.

Tommy Southworth, president of Southworth, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ian to our management team at The Village at Machrihanish Dunes. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the UK golf and hospitality industry and will be a great addition to the business.”

In-form James Morgan retains Cameron Corbett Vase

Longniddry’s James Morgan backed up his East of Scotland Open win the previous weekend by making a successful defence of the Cameron Corbett Vase at Haggs Castle.

Morgan posted a 270 total at the Glasgow venue to win by two shots from Meldrum House member Matthew Clark, with Chris Somers (Murcar Links) a further shot back in third place.

Ratho Park's Dave Campbell, left, is presented with the Lothians Seniors' trophy by LGA president Neil Anderson at Kilspindie.

“Another really pleasing week,” said Morgan, who has now won four Scottish Golf Order of Merit events in just over a year.

”A different challenge to the one we faced at Lundin the week before, a lot softer conditions so I could be a bit more aggressive into the green which meant the course gave up some birdies.

“Haggs is a place I feel very comfortable at, I like the golf course and the members are always very welcoming so it’s always nice to go back and play and to have won again feels great. I really felt like my game was close all year and it’s nice to finally see the results coming.”

Dave Campbell wins Lothians Seniors after timely short-game tip

A short-game tip helped Ratho Park’s Dave Campbell storm to a three-shot win in the Lothians Seniors’ Championship at Kilspindie.

Helped by getting a break with the weather on a testing day at the East Lothian venue, he carded a three-under-par 66 to top the leaderboard ahead of Silverknowes star Keith Reilly.

Fife team member Lucas Lloyd, centre, receives the Garry Harvey Trophy from Perth & Kinross official Alan Cargill as Fife GA junior convenor David Landsburgh looks on.

Tantallon’s Graeme Mackenzie was a further shot back in third place, with 22-time Kilspindie champion Bob Humble among five players to sign for a 72.

“I was lucky to get drawn in the afternoon, when the conditions were tough but not as tough as the morning players experienced,” said Campbell. “I had not played Kilspindie for years and had forgotten what a gem it is while it was beautifully presented on the day.

“Had a good day round the greens, which helps, and I need to thank the young assistant at Ratho Park, Ciaran Paterson, who gave me a great short-game lesson recently. For the first time in years I pitched in!

“As ever, the Lothians officials worked tirelessly throughout the day and a huge thank you to them.”

Uphall’s Lawrence McFadyen claimed the handicap trophy with a net 67 playing off ten.

Hosts Fife pick up Garry Harvey Trophy at Aberdour

Fife made home advantage count at Aberdour to retain the Garry Harvey Trophy in an annual junior event that also involves Perth & Kinross and Angus.

On a windy day and with five out of the six scores counting, the hosts posted a total of 162 points, pipping Perth & Kinross by a point as Angus brought up the rear on this occasion with 152.

St Andrews duo Harry Jacks and Harvey Allan led the way for Fife as they both signed for 35 points, closely followed by host club member Nathan Tait on 35.

Lundin pair Fraser Blyth and Lucas Lloyd posted 30 and 29 points respectively, with Dexter Blackwood (Burntisland Golf House Club) signing for 28.

The trophy bears the name of the man who is The R&A’s official engraver after taking over the role from his dad, Alex, in 2004.

Midlothian retain East Division Women’s title in style

Midlothian are heading to Eyemouth for the Scottish Women’s County Finals later in the year as the East Division champions after retaining their title.

In style, too, at Balbirnie Park in Fife, where the defending champions won all three games.

Midlothian opened with a 5.5-2.5 victory over Stirling & Clackmannanshire, added a 7-2 second-day success over Fife before adding the icing on their cake with a 6.5-2.5 triumph over East Lothian.

Caroline Mansley captained a team comprising Mid champion Kate McIntosh,

Louise Fraser, Rachael Livingstone, Molly Nicholson, Freya Constable, Caroline Steedman. Megan Fallon, and Hilary Laughland.

The Scottish Women’s County Finals take place at Eyemouth from 29 August- 1 September.

Finlay Hazelwood is Stephen Gallacher Foundation Matchplay champion

Ballumbie Castle’s Finlay Hazelwood is the Stephen Gallacher Foundation National Matchplay champion after landing the title at Castle Park.

In a cracking event at the East Lothian course, Hazelwood beat Fraser Masting from Turnhouse by two holes in final after seeing his opponent take the 16th and 17th to take it down the last.

In the semi-finals, Masting beat Taiyo Ezaki (St Andrews) at 19th while Hazelwood won 4&3 against Torwoodlee’s Lyle Gillie, who finished second in the 36-hole stroke-play qualifying.

That was won by Royal Troon’s Scott Newman after posting scores of 71-76 but, as often happens in these events, he was then knocked out in the opening match-play round by Ezaki.

Play-off glory for Jordan Sundborg in Scottish Young Pros at Crieff

Royal Burgess-based Jordan Sundborg succeeded fellow University of Stirling graduate David Booth as the Scottish Young Professional champion after a tightly-fought contest at Crieff.

Sundborg shot scores of 68-71-70-70 at the Perthshire venue for a five-under total, matching Kings Acre man Scott Thomson’s effort after rounds of 71-74-68-66.

Sundborg then won a sudden-death play-off at the fourth extra hole to pick up £1300 top prize and also emulate the likes of Paul Lawrie and Alastair Forsyth by claiming the trophy.

“I managed to get to -8 with five holes left, but then had three bogeys on the way in,” said 26-year-old Sundborg, who hails from the Isle of Wight.

“Playing the 18th continuously in the play-off, we both birdied the first and then pars on the second and third before I holed a four-footer for a birdie at the fourth extra hole to win. Very happy to win and chuffed to see the hard practice and work paying off.”

Sundborg joined Steven Brian’s staff at Royal Burgess just over a year ago and said: “The support here has been amazing, everyone has been very kind and welcoming since I first got here, alongside being encouraging and interested about what I am playing in.”

The Carnegie Club’s Taylor Kerr led by six shots at the halfway stage after eye-catching opening scores of 65-68 before closing efforts of 72-77 left him having to settle for a share of fifth spot.

John Henry is latest Get Back to Golf Tour winner at Irvine

In-form John Henry won the fifth event on this season’s Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour at circuit founder Alan Tait’s old stomping ground.

The Wilson Golf player carded a three-under-par 67 to take the spoils by one shot ahead of fellow pros Chris Maclean (Hayston) and Fraser Moore (Mizuno Golf).

Moore’s effort lifted him above early pacesetter Dominic Bradburn (Panmure) in the Golf Finance Ltd Order of Merit as players battle to make the Grand Final at Dumbarnie Links later in the year.

The sixth event has already started at Leven Links and will finish on 14 July.

Stirling’s Erin Huskie is East Girls’ star at Aberdour

Stirling’s Erin Huskie is this year’s East of Scotland Girls’ Championship after landing the title at Aberdour.

The 16-year-old beat Glenbervie’s Lara Douglas in an all-Central Scotland title decider at the Fife venue.

Huskie had earlier defeated Reene Carroll (Bruntsfield Links) in the semi-finals while Douglas beat Erin MacAlpine (Grangemouth) 6&5.

In the preceding Summer Meeting, Royal Musselburgh’s Anna Zonova was the overall winner with a net 71 playing off nine while Louise Martin (Gullane) secured the scratch spoils by virtue of a better inward half in her 78.

Spence Trophy claimed by Scott MacKenzie at Hopeman

Muir of Ord’s Scott Mackenzie picked up the Spence Trophy in the North of Scotland Junior Championship at Hopeman.

His 73 was the best scratch score by five shots, with Fraser MacKenzie (Inverness) finishing second and Fraser Brown (Nairn) and Callum Barrowman (Hopeman) both signing for 80.

Host club player Danny Bowden won the Alister Paterson Trophy for best net score with his 70, pipping clubmate Barrowman by virtue of a better inward half.