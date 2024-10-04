Two-time winner has 36-hole leaders in his sights as he heads for two rounds at St Andrews

At this stage in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, of course, the leaderboard can be somewhat misleading. Some players, after all, have already got Carnoustie, normally the toughest of the three venues, out of the way, while others have still to tackle it.

Given he’s already paid his visit to the Angus venue and is now facing 36 holes over the weekend at St Andrews, where he’s shot 67 or better nine times, it does seem significant, though, that two-time winner Tyrrell Hatton’s name is to the fore again.

“It must be the donuts at the Halfway House,” he said, laughing, in reply to being asked what it was about his impressive record in the DP World Tour event after landing back-to-back triumphs - the only player to achieve the feat - in 2016 and 2017.

Tyrrell Hatton tees off on the fourth hole during day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns Golf Links. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Hatton, who is playing on this occasion as a LIV Golf player and is teaming up with his dad Jeff, was speaking after signing for a second-round 68 at Kingsbarns, having opened with a 65 at Carnoustie on Thursday. On 11 under, he’s just three off the lead, shared by Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts and Australian Cameron John.

First-round pacesetter Darren Fichardt sits one behind, as does David Law, who is rising to the occasion on home soil in his battle to keep hold of his DP World Tour card after reaching the business end of the season in a perilous position in the Race to Dubai standings.

In tougher conditions than Fichardt faced when shooting his 61 on Thursday, five-time major winner Brooks Koepka carded an eye-catching 64 at Kingsbarns to jump to nine under while a 65 there from Tommy Fleetwood left him sitting alongside Hatton.

Playing in the same group as Bob MacIntyre, Hatton signed for an eagle and three birdies to sit handily-placed heading into the weekend, but his summing up of the day was telling. “I guess a little bit frustrated,” he said. “At times, I rode my luck today, getting some good bounces to avoid some bunkers. I feel like I missed so many chances at the same time. It was hard to hole putts out there, to be honest.”

David Law plays his second shot on the first hole during day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championshipat the Old Course at St Andrews. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Having already played his round at Carnoustie and now heading to Kingsbarns for this penultimate round, Colsaerts looks to be in the strongest position out of the eight players on 12 under or better, but the smile on Hatton’s face when he was asked about the unique nature of this event in terms of tackling three different courses said it all.

“You kind of hope that over the three days each course plays pretty similar and then you really know where you are at,” said the Englishman, who, like fellow LIV Golf player Jon Rahm, is set to play in the minimum events required on the DP World Tour this season in order to be eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup.

“I think the forecast for tomorrow is similar to today and, if that’s the case, then there will be birdie opportunities and scoring will be good again. Hopefully the greens are rolling nice over there and we can hole some putts.”

After also opening with a 65 at Carnoustie, Rahm revealed that Hatton had been sharing some of the secrets of his Dunhill Links success. “We were talking about St Andrews,” said Hatton, laughing, of his Legion XIII team-mate on the breakaway circuit.

“We’d spoken before coming here about how there’s not really any rough. With the amateurs playing, I don’t think they’d enjoy the week as much as they do if there was rough. That allows us to play it a little bit differently to what we experience when it is an Open week.”

Taking up where he’d left off when signing for a 64 at Kingsbarns on Thursday, Law started birdie-birdie-birdie on the back nine at St Andrews before going on to sign for a bogey-free 67. “Unfortunately, I couldn't really capitalise too much on the front nine that was downwind, but it was a good score,” declared the 31-year-old.

Sitting 141st in the Race to Dubai and running out of time in his bid to climb into the all-important top 114 to retain his seat at the top table, it’s been a massively-encouraging performance so far from Law and now he’s hoping to keep up the good work at Carnoustie.

“Carnoustie is a little more strategic the way that you need to play,” said the two-time Scottish Amateur champion of the venue that is closest to his home in the Granite City. “I feel like I know the course well. We've got a good game plan. My caddie and I have spoke about it already.

"You probably need to drive it a bit better than the other two courses, but, saying that, there's still a score out there. So I'll be looking for more of the same. I'll be out trying to make birdies as much as possible and take advantage of the chances that are out there.”

Emulating inaugural 2001 winner Paul Lawrie, his mentor and manager, would certainly get the job done. “Yeah, obviously that would be fantastic and I believe I can do it,” he admitted. “First and foremost I’m looking to secure my job for next year. The easiest way to do that is win the tournament. Failing that, it’s finishing as high up as possible. I’m in a great place just now. That’s the focus. But I’m happy with the way I’m playing, too.”

Local man Connor Syme, who made four birdies in a row on the back nine at St Andrews in his 67 to sit on ten under, one ahead of Scott Jamieson. “It’s been ten years since I made my debut in this,” recalled Drumoig-based Syme. “It was a great springboard and an amazing experience rubbing shoulders with a lot of the pros and various celebrities.”

