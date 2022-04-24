'It means a lot!' - Meghan MacLaren claims Australian victory on final hole

The Englishwoman secured her third LET title with a one-shot victory at Bonville Golf Resort and it was also her third win Down Under.

With the tournament being shortened to 54 holes, the 27-year-old produced rounds of 67, 70 and 69 and sealed her win with a birdie on 18 to finish at the top of the leaderboard on 10-under-par.

“It means a lot! It is a little bit surreal right now. When that putt went in, it was the best feeling in the world,” she said.

MacLaren had a slow start to her day with bogeys on four and six but a birdie on the seventh put her back on track.

A phenomenal back nine with birdies on 11, 14 and 15 put the English star in a good position before a birdie on 18 clinched the victory.

“I thought I had made the birdie putt on 10. I had a bit of a tricky start, that’s the thing I am most proud of all week was the fact I stayed calm, and I knew I was going to play some good golf at some point and I managed to get it done,” she explained.

“The people are amazing here and it is a place I feel really comfortable. I’m going to keep coming back here for the rest of my career.

Meghan MacLaren has won the Australian Women's Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)