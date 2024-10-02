Emotional occasion as nine-year plan finally comes to fruition with fitting landmark

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandy Lyle attended the unveiling of a statue of his fellow Open champion, Old Tom Morris, in St Andrews as a nine-year plan finally came to fruition.

Sculpted by David Annand, the magnificent statue sits on Bow Butts, which is located behind The Royal & Ancient Golf Golf Clubhouse, with four-time Open champion Morris looking towards the Old Course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statue was unveiled by Sheila Walker, Old Tom’s great, great granddaughter, who lives above the famous shop nearby that once bore his name.

The main platform party stand beside the sculpture for the unveiling of the memorial sculpture of four-time Open champion Old Tom Morris were, from left, Sandy Lyle, project chairman Ronald Sandford, Sheila Walker Old Tom's great, great granddaughter, sculptor David Annand and local golf historian Roger McStravick. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Lyle, the 1985 Open champion, attended as part of the platform party while a large crowd who turned up to witness the unveiling included Peter Dawson, the former chief executive of The R&A.

“The main reason I’m here is for Tom Morris, who was a remarkable man, and this statue is going to be here for hundreds of years’ time, so it was nice to be part of it,” said Lyle.

“Even if I wasn’t an Open champion, knowing what he did in the game of golf - like a Jack Nicklaus - I’d like to have been here and it is probably long overdue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronald Sandord, chairman of the Old Tom Statue Project, admitted the unveiling of the newest must-see landmark in St Andrews had been an emotional occasion after he’d been the driving force behind it.

“It has taken nine years, but everything has just fitted into place,” he said. As for the funding, he added: “We are nearly there. We have raised over £70,000 and we probably need another £30,000.”

Though definitely in the perfect spot, it wasn’t the first option considered by Sandford and his eight fellow group members.

“In discussion with the Links Trust, we came up with a variety of sites,” he said. “For example, the south-west corner of the Himalayas, which would have been close to the first tee on the New looking across to the Old, while the other mound we looked at was at the Caddy Shack but it was going to be a health hazard due to it being close to the Swilcan Burn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then it was clear that we didn’t want to impinge golfers or spectators on walkways, so that’s why we opted for here. It’s accessible, has visibility, a toilet within 50 metres and a cup of tea and coffee as well.”

St Andrews-based historian Roger McStravick said of the statue: “It is wonderful. It fits. It feels like he’s come home.”

Heaping praise on Sandford, he added: “It was all Ronald. Honestly, it’s that Royal Navy Commodore spirit. He faced many obstacles along the way, but he just rode over them. There were a million petty things as he was determined to make this happen. He was wonderful and got us over the line.”

“I think simply long overdue is the best to describe today. It was something that was bound to happen; it was just a matter of finding the right man to take on the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad