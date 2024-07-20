‘If I know who's just ahead of me, I know who I need to beat and I'm always thinking about it’

Bogey-free rounds on Saturdays in majors never go wrong. In Ewen Ferguson’s case, his one in the 152nd Open could end up getting him over the line in his bid to be playing alongside Bob MacIntyre on the PGA Tour next season.

Boosted by his recent win in the BMW International Open in Munich, the Bearsden man has entered the second half of the DP World Tour season in the reckoning to be among the latest group of ten players to secure cards for the US circuit off the Race to Dubai Rankings.

“Absolutely,” declared Ferguson, who signed for a one-under 70 for a four-over total, to being asked how important a big weekend for him in the season’s final major could be as far as his end goal for this season is concerned. “It all adds up, like making the cut, what is it, 10,000 points? I don't know how many points are up for grabs compared to the regular events, which is 3,000.

Ewen Ferguson pictured during his bogey-free round on the third day of the 152nd Open at Royal Troon. Picture: Tom Russo/The Scotsman.

“It's so big. It's in the back of my mind I'm playing for them, I'm trying, can I get up there. If I know who's just ahead of me, I know who I need to beat and I'm always thinking about it.

“Yeah, a PGA Tour card is my ultimate goal and I'd love to be there. Not that I don't enjoy playing on the DP World Tour; I do love that, too, but I’m just trying to push and get better all the time.”

After his second round, having initially felt he’d be coming up one short of making the cut before making it through with a shot to spare after scores soared in the high winds later in the day, Ferguson had talked about how his “body was broken”.