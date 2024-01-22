Northern Irishman was like golfing pied piper as he claimed record fourth Hero Dubai Desert Classic win

Here’s one for you to ponder: Is Rory McIlroy, a generational talent, appreciated more in places like the Middle East and US than sometimes seems to be the case here in Scotland, for example?I feel that question can certainly be posed after getting the impression – not for the first time, I hasten to add – during last week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic that the Northern Irishman is almost like a golfing pied piper in the United Arab Emirates.

Following his record-breaking fourth title triumph in the ‘Middle East Major’ at Emirates Golf Club, McIlroy has now won six times in total in Dubai and, judging by the reaction from the fans there to see him pick up the iconic Dallah Trophy once again, they fully appreciated witnessing a genuine superstar at work in the DP World Tour’s opening Rolex Series event in 2024.

Yes, of course, a large number of those spectators were British and Irish people who live out there and always get behind the likes of McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton when they are competing in that part of the world, having also done so, of course, when it was eight-time Race to Dubai winner Colin Montgomerie strutting his stuff in the sand. More than ever, though, in my time covering the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, I felt a much wider audience from around the globe took in the $9 million event on the Majlis Course and, with all due respect, for example, to Open champion Brian Harman, the vast majority were really there to see one man.

A huge crowd watches Rory McIlroy tee off on the 17th hole during the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

And, of course, he didn’t disappoint, having found himself ten shots off the lead at the halfway stage before hauling himself back into contention on the back of a brilliant 63 in Saturday’s penultimate circuit before also showing he can be workmanlike when the need arises as he finished off the the job in the closing circuit. Personally, I believe McIlroy is the greatest sight in the modern game when he’s in full flight and it will always remain a joy and pleasure to get opportunities to watch him in the flesh, which, although not officially confirmed, we’ll get to do once again in this year’s Genesis Scottish Open as he has already intimated to this correspondent that he’ll being defending his title at The Renaissance Club in July. And, of course, he’ll also be heading to Royal Troon the following week for the 152nd Open.

It’s also one of the most rewarding parts of my job to be part of, more often than not, a relatively small group who are afforded the chance to probe the 34-year-old on not only his own game but golf matters in general and, of course, he’s had plenty to say about LIV Golf since it appeared on the scene before back-tracking a bit recently. Because he was prepared to speak out on behalf of the PGA Tour in particular and let everyone know he wasn’t a fan of the Saudi-backed startup, it seemed that there were lots of people out there who took a dislike to him and everyone, of course, is entitled to have an opinion. Ask most of his peers or those actually involved in the game, though, and they’ll be happy to tell you that the four-time major winner has a real grip on what his beloved sport is all about, as evidenced with the reply he gave on Sunday night in his winner’s press conference in Dubai to being asked about how important it was for him to create a legacy.

“Everything,” he declared of that being a big objective. “I think it's the only way to be able to compare yourself to the people that you grew up idolising. When I grew up, my hero was Tiger Woods. I wanted to do what Tiger did. I'll probably not have the career that he's had, but I still look at the trophies that I've won and my name is on those same trophies that his are on. I don't know a better way of quantifying success in the game than putting your name on the trophies that the people before you have put their names on.

“Whether it be this trophy or major trophies or whatever it is. I sat up here on Wednesday and talked about global golf and something like the Australian Open. I'm looking at the Stonehaven Cup and my name is on there with Peter Thomson and all the legends of the game. I think it's a very cool thing. Michael Thorbjornsen (a young American) has just won the leading amateur here for a second time. Hopefully in 15-20 years' time, he's looking back and looking at the trophies that my name is on.

“I don't know if there's any other sport – maybe tennis a little bit – that you can go from one generation to the next. I just think that the generation span is so long in golf. I've played in the US Open with Tom Watson, but I've also played in a US Open with Rasmus Højgaard, who is 50 years younger than Tom Watson. I think the length of time that you can be a pro and you can have success in golf is amazing.”

On the major front, it’s been a disappointing decade for McIlroy, but, on the back of producing his best-ever performance in a Ryder Cup, his promising start to a new calendar campaign, having also been in with a chance of winning the Dubai Invitational on this trip to the Middle East, certainly augurs well for his latest bid to land a Masters win and become just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam. “Augusta is still a long way away in golfing terms – a lot can change in two-and-a-half months,” he admitted. “But it’s always nice to feel like you're playing well going into it.”