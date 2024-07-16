‘I think the relatability of my father passing away has allowed me to understand the game of golf’

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s no easy way to say this. In some of his previous appearances in The Open, Bryson DeChambeau has come across as arrogant, entitled and not exactly nice.

The 2021 edition at Royal St George’s springs to mind as he behaved like a petulant child that week in complaining about his driver, hacking off the company that made it in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a consequence, the die may have been cast as some Scottish golf fans are concerned, but the American has arrived in Ayrshire for this week’s 152nd Open giving the impression that he’s changed for the better.

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau speaks to the media at Royal Troon ahead of the 152nd Open. Picture: Tom Russo/The Scotsman.

He’s not only contended in all three of this season’s majors so far, winning the most recent one as he was crowned as US Open champion for a second time, but also come across on each occasion as very personable and pleasant all of a sudden.

It might be false, of course, because he’s got a YouTube channel to fuel, but, for now at least, there can be no denying that DeChambeau is back teeing up in golf’s oldest major as one of the biggest draws in the game.

“When I'm out here, I would say it's more of a golfer than entertainer,” he insisted. “When I'm filming YouTube content, I'm definitely more of an entertainer compared to a golfer, but I still try to play the best I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So it flips. It's not like I'm this percentage golfer, this percentage entertainer. It really flows depending on the situation I'm in. Major championship week, I'm focused on playing the best golf I possibly can.

“There's going to be moments where I hopefully can showcase the fans a little something fun, but, on YouTube, I'm really trying to showcase everything that I've got entertainment-wise.”

Adamant he won’t be distracted by recent press coverage of a bitter fallout with former coach Mike Schy – “not going to have any of that in the rear view mirror,” he said – DeChambeau believes he’s in the best place he’s ever been heading into the Troon test.

“With my father passing, the relatability of time is more prevalent than ever,” he said. “I think that relatability has allowed me to understand the game of golf and what it is and what it's for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also from a being happy standpoint, you just realise that this great game is not always going to be here. I'm not always going to be here. I'm going to move on at some point, and I want to do as much as I can in the short time I've been given. So, yeah, I'm as happy as I ever have been.”

Helping get his hands back on the US Open trophy certainly helped and now he’s hoping to lift another of the game’s most-coveted trophies for the first time.