Is Henrik Stenson the right man for Europe and who will play for Greg Norman? - Scotsman Golf Show

It’s been another full-on week in the golf world, with Europe’s Ryder Cup finally being announced and Greg Norman also taking the wraps off the schedule for his new Saudi-backed series.

By Martin Dempster
Friday, 18th March 2022, 3:34 pm

Is Henrik Stenson, the first Swede to hold the post, the right man to lead Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome and what now for Paul Lawrie and Luke Donald in terms of the biennial event?

Stenson had been linked with Norman’s LIV Golf Invitational Series, but the Swede has effectively ruled himself out by signing a contract with Ryder Cup Europe.

Who will be playing is not yet known, but the inaugural series will comprise of eight events, starting at the Centurion Club in England in early June, with a staggering total prize pot of $250 million. Can it really be successful?

Henrik Stenson has been appointed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the 2023 match in Rome and is the first Swede to hold the post. Picture: Getty Images

Sports editor Mark Atkinson puts all those questions to chief golf correspondent Martin Dempster, as well as asking if Bob MacIntyre will be in action in next week’s WGC in Texas.

