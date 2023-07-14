Grant Forrest is delighted he’s hearing Scottish accents instead of American ones this week, even though a home gig saw him get a summer soaking.

Grant Forrest plays his second shot on the 10th hole during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

The 30-year-old, who lives in East Lothian, is tied for tenth on six-under along with compatriot Ewen Ferguson heading into the final two rounds in the Genesis Scottish Open after opening with scores of 69-65 at The Renaissance Club.

Forrest is making the most of securing an invitation, having earned his spot in the $9 million event on the back of a strong opening half of the year on the DP World Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wouldn't have been nice,” admitted the host club-based player of how he’d have felt to miss out on teeing up in an event featuring eight of the top ten in the world.

“A huge event on my doorstep. I might have gone to the US (to play in the other DP World Tour and PGA Tour co-sanctioned event in Kentucky).

“But I’d rather have been here. I’ve played three times it’s been here. I would have been gutted to have missed this. It’s nice to make the most of the invitation and show my worth in the field.”

Forrest’s second-day effort, which contained seven birdies, including a splendid 2 at the tough ninth to finish, came in testing conditions as the rain swept in.

“Yeah, it's Scotland. This is summer,” said smiling. “A few deluges on the way around. Just try and hit your shot and do what you can, that's all you can do. On the seventh, it was fine when I put my ball on the tee peg and then by the time I hit it, I was soaking.

“I didn't make it that easy for myself, especially on our back nine, but managed to make a few good saves to keep the momentum going and then it was nice to finish with a 2 on nine.

“It's a little bit of luck where you are on the course when you get them. I was on the seventh tee, 500 yards straight into the wind and rain. I hit a great shot but probably lost 30, 40 yards. All of a sudden I have a 5-wood in instead of probably a 5-iron. It's a little bit of luck but that's links golf.”

Forrest is one of the players trying to secure a spot in next week’s 151st Open, with three places on offer for the leading non-exempt players on Sunday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Absolutely,” he said of that being a big goal over the weekend. “It’s a by-product of having a good week. I think you don’t have to be in top 10. You can be 18th and still get one of the spots. Lots of guys are already in the Open so we’ll see. There's lots of golf to be played yet.”

On a day when Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts made a hole-in-one at the 14th but missed the cut by a shot, Ferguson cemented his lofty position by signing for a 68 consisting of two birdies and 16 pars.

After a bogey-bogey finish, MacIntyre (69) sits on four-under-par alongside Connor Syme (68) while Calum Hill and Richie Ramsay shot matching 67s to also make it through on three and two-under respectively.