Talented teenager faces period of rest due to stress fracture in his right hand

Connor Graham has been forced to pull out of a Scottish Golf squad starting the new season with a warm weather trip to South Africa.

Graham had been due join to his big brother Gregor. as well as Gregor Tait, Matthew Wilson, Jack McDonald and James Morgan, on the annual trip, which is once again being made possible through support provided to the governing body by the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation.

But, as the group started their journey earlier in the week accompanied by national coach Spender Henderson, the talented teenager was an absentee after picking up an untimely injury.

Connor Graham, who starred for Europe in last year's Junior Ryder Cup in Rome, has suffered an injury setback at the start of his 2024 campaign. Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images.

“Unfortunately, one small person not in this photo,” said Stuart Graham, Connor’s dad, in a post on Facebook. “Connor had an MRI scan last week and he was diagnosed with a stress fracture of his right hand, so no South Africa for him.”

Graham had been really looking forward to the trip, which will see the group play in four top-class tournaments over the next few weeks, after enjoying a strong season last year.

He won the Scottish Men’s Open at Meldrum House, created history as the youngest-ever Walker Cup player and also starred in Europe’s Junior Ryder Cup victory in Rome.

But, instead of taking on some of the top South African players, he is now facing four to six weeks of rest, according to his dad. He added: “I’m sure, however, the wee man will be back walking the fairways and hitting balls in no time.”