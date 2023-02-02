Dan Clark has been crowned as the unofficial best golfer among the caddies on the DP World Tour after landing a title triumph in Dubai.

The inaugural DP World Caddie Cup was held during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, with 32 loopers competing over six holes on the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club.

Clark, who works for Swiss player Jeremy Freiburghaus, emerged as the winner, pipping both Xabi Gorospe and Steve Brotherhood on a countback.

Steve Pettit, one of four Scots to take part, was cheered on by his boss, American Steve Crocker, who won the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews last year.

Scot Steve Pettit, who works for Sean Crocker, was among the 32 participants in the DP World Caddie Cup prior to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

The event, which was oversubscribed, was set up to celebrate ‘Smart Partnerships’, with the plan to hold two or three more during the DP World Tour season.

Danny van Otterdijk, chief communications officer at DP World, said: “DP World is all about Smart Partnerships and that has many different forms and formats, for our customers and our stakeholders around the world.

“The Caddie Cup is really about partnership, there is no stronger partnership than a caddie and a golfer. So we think this is a great way to celebrate what true Smart Partnership is all about.”

DP World worked closely with the Caddies Association to put on the event and a spokesman said the feedback from all the loopers had been “fantastic”.