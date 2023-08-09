Local hero David Law and 2018 Scottish Open champion Brandon Stone may be the star names in one of the afternoon groups on Thursday in the opening round of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge presented by The R&A but keep an eye on the other player in the trio.

Rhys Thompson is making his Challenge Tour debut in this week's Farmfoods Scottish Challenge presented by The R&A at Newmachar. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

Rhys Thompson, after all, has been in sparkling form on the Tartan Pro Tour, having recently recorded three wins on the trot on the Challenge Tour’s feeder circuit to secure his spot in this week’s £230,000 event at Newmachar.

He sparked the hot steak by winning the Dundonald Links Masters presented by Murray Capital in a play-off, landing his third title triumph on the circuit set up by Paul Lawrie during the Covid pandemic three years ago in the process.

Thompson then created history by becoming the first player to win back-to-back on the tour as he shot rounds of 67-68-69 for a nine-under-par total and a two-shot success over Welshman Garry Houston in the Downfield Masters presented by Angus Soft Fruits.

Newcastle-based Rhys Thompson created history when his Downfield Masters win saw him become the first player to win back-to-back on the Tartan Pro Tour after also landing the Dundonald Links Classic in his previous outing. He's since made it three triumphs on the trot. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

A remarkable hat-trick was completed when he then added the Cardrona Classic presented by Cala Homes, carding scores of 68-69-64 at the Borders venue for a 15-under-total to win by three shots from fellow Englishman Josh Crumplin and Scottish duo Rory Smith and John Henry.

“The first one was a bit of a surprise and I’ve just enjoyed building on that,” said Newcastle-based Thompson. “I’m feeling good about my game and the confidence is high.”

Three spots were up for grabs in the second edition of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge through the Tartan Tour Order of Merit, with Thompson securing his berth as the table-topper and Kieran Cantley and Jack McDonald being the others to clinch a great opportunity over the next four days.

“It’s my first Challenge Tour event and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Thompson, who is also playing in next week’s $2 million International Series England event against a posse of LIV Golf players at Close House after coming through a qualifier.

Rhys Thompson pictured after his latest win on the Tartan Pro Tour in the Cardrona Classic presented by Cala Homes. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour.

“It’s where I want to be playing next season (with the winner of the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit securing a Challenge Tour card) and I’ve got a great draw playing with both David Law and Brandon Stone. I’ve just got to concentrate on my own game.”

The event is being played on the Hawkshill Course at the Aberdeenshire venue, where Spaniard Javier Sainz came out on top in a play-off last year after tying with Swiss player Jeremy Freiburghaus on 11-under-par. “It’s a bit fiddly but a great course,” said Thompson of the test.

Law, Cantley and McDonald are part of a 25-strong Scottish contingent in the field, with other home players including Euan Walker, who sits 15th in the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca Rankings after recording four top-ten finishes in his last five starts.