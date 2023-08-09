Rhys Thompson, after all, has been in sparkling form on the Tartan Pro Tour, having recently recorded three wins on the trot on the Challenge Tour’s feeder circuit to secure his spot in this week’s £230,000 event at Newmachar.
He sparked the hot steak by winning the Dundonald Links Masters presented by Murray Capital in a play-off, landing his third title triumph on the circuit set up by Paul Lawrie during the Covid pandemic three years ago in the process.
Thompson then created history by becoming the first player to win back-to-back on the tour as he shot rounds of 67-68-69 for a nine-under-par total and a two-shot success over Welshman Garry Houston in the Downfield Masters presented by Angus Soft Fruits.
A remarkable hat-trick was completed when he then added the Cardrona Classic presented by Cala Homes, carding scores of 68-69-64 at the Borders venue for a 15-under-total to win by three shots from fellow Englishman Josh Crumplin and Scottish duo Rory Smith and John Henry.
“The first one was a bit of a surprise and I’ve just enjoyed building on that,” said Newcastle-based Thompson. “I’m feeling good about my game and the confidence is high.”
Three spots were up for grabs in the second edition of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge through the Tartan Tour Order of Merit, with Thompson securing his berth as the table-topper and Kieran Cantley and Jack McDonald being the others to clinch a great opportunity over the next four days.
“It’s my first Challenge Tour event and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Thompson, who is also playing in next week’s $2 million International Series England event against a posse of LIV Golf players at Close House after coming through a qualifier.
“It’s where I want to be playing next season (with the winner of the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit securing a Challenge Tour card) and I’ve got a great draw playing with both David Law and Brandon Stone. I’ve just got to concentrate on my own game.”
The event is being played on the Hawkshill Course at the Aberdeenshire venue, where Spaniard Javier Sainz came out on top in a play-off last year after tying with Swiss player Jeremy Freiburghaus on 11-under-par. “It’s a bit fiddly but a great course,” said Thompson of the test.
Law, Cantley and McDonald are part of a 25-strong Scottish contingent in the field, with other home players including Euan Walker, who sits 15th in the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca Rankings after recording four top-ten finishes in his last five starts.
Craig Howie, the next best among the Scots who are Challenge Tour regulars in 28th in the season-long standings, is joined for this assignment by his younger brother Darren while others flying the Saltire include Michael Stewart, who played in all four rounds after qualifying for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, and highly-rated Sandy Scott.