In-form Scott Jamieson 'delighted' with strong start in Dubai

Scott Jamieson in action during the first round of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Maintaining his strong start to the 2022 DP World Tour campaign, the 38-year-old carded a three-under-par 69 in the first round of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club.

It was an impressive way to bounce back after losing the lead, which he’d held since an opening course-record nine-under 63, in the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship around 60 miles away at Yas Links on Sunday.

“Yeah, delighted with that,” said Jamieson of an effort containing four birdies and one bogey on the Majlis Course, where he’s now shot an impressive 27 sub-par scores in 38 rounds.

David Law plays his approach shot on the 14th hole during day one of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

“It’s much tougher this year than it has been in previous years. With the new green complexes, they are a lot firmer right now and they are pretty quick as well, so three-under is a good start.”

After a closing 77, Jamieson ended up joint-10th behind Thomas Pieters in Abu Dhabi, but, as had been the case over the opening 54 holes there, this was another promising day’s work.

“I didn’t do a lot different on the Sunday last week, just a few loose iron shots that ended up in places that were next to impossible to save par from,” added the Florida-based player.

“The momentum just wasn’t on my side in the final round, but today was really solid, just like the bulk of last week and long may it continue.”

Grant Forrest tees off on the fifth hole at Emirates Golf Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Having already earned just under £115,000 from the first Rolex Series event of the season and playing for another $8 million prize pot this week, Jamieson is off to an encouraging promising start in his 12th successive season on the renamed DP World Tour.

“I knew it was going to be important to hit the ground running last week,” he said. “I perhaps didn’t practice a lot during the break, but I wanted to make sure that, mentally, I was ready to go.

“Obviously last week was a great start to the season and hopefully it continues. I was good off the tee today, which I think is key round here.

“The rough isn’t crazy deep, but it’s just enough that stops you from having control hitting into the greens due to them being a lot firmer.”

On a day when Dane Joachim B Hansen came in late on with a seven-under 65 to hold the lead when play was suspended due to darkness, David Law and Grant Forrest were next best among the Scots with matching 70s.

Law, who tied for 65th in Abu Dhabi, signed for four birdies, including one to finish. “It was good,” said the 30-year-old Aberdonian of his day’s work. “We had it going a little bit and thought we could get it round about the lead but I was too aggressive with a putt on 15 and three-putted then bogeyed 16.

“All of a sudden, you’ve gone from three-under to one-under and are feeling a bit frustrated, but I had a good look on 17 before making a birdie at the last, so it was a positive day.”

Law, who landed his maiden win on the circuit in the ISPS Handa Vic Open just under three years ago, is feeling in a good place, both on and off the course.

“I’ve been working pretty hard,” he added. “Me and Alan [McCloskey, his coach] have done some good work while I’ve also started working with a new putting coach, Andy Paisley, who is the brother of Chris.

“Me and Max [Bill, his caddie] have been working together for three months now and I think we are working really well. I’m really happy with everything that is around me - I’ve got a good team in place now.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the season. I think I’ve got my game in a place where I’m improving.”

Forrest, another Scot to taste victory on the circuit in recent seasons, having won the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews last year, signed for five birdies, the pick of which came at the testing par-4 eighth.

“I didn’t play my best - I’m struggling off the tee a little bit -but I managed to get it around,” said the 28-year-old, who has his fiance, Christy Farrell, out supporting him

“I made a few ups-and-downs and tried to miss it in the right places as you can get short-sided out there given how firm the greens are.”

Playing in the same group as eight-time European No 1 Colin Montgomerie, Forrest missed the cut in Abu Dhabi after carding an 80 in the wind-hit second circuit.

“I had a bad finish the first day last week and then on Friday it was just so hard to get shots back while I also missed three putts from short range that I needed to make,” he added.

“This week’s venue seems a more enjoyable test for everyone, but there is a premium in being on the fairways while you need to control your iron shots.

“I remember last year on the first I hit it down in the right rough and just could not get it to the green. The course is now playing more how it was designed.”

Two-time winner Stephen Gallacher said he’d produced some of his best golf for a while only to be let down by his putter in having to settle for a 72.

Open champion Collin Morikawa, who dropped three shots late on, and Rory McIlroy had also been hoping for better than 68 and 71 respectively.