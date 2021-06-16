In-form Paul O’Hara tracking leader in PGA Pros at Blairgowrie

Paul O'Hara sits two shots off the lead at the halfway stage in PGA Professional Championship at Blairgowrie. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

O’Hara, the 2017 winner, is riding on the crest of a wave, having not finished outside the top three in eight events on this season’s Arnold Clark-sponsored Tartan Tour.

That sparkling run of form has included two ties for first place and two outright wins, notably the recent Northern Open at Portlethen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Lanarkshire Leisure-attached player opened his latest assignment in Perthshire with a 65 and backed that up with a 68, having birdied the first, fifth, sixth and eighth before reeling off nine pars coming home.

O’Hara sits on 11-under-par, two shots behind Hunt after the St Mellions man backed up his course-record 63 on the opening day with a 68.

For the second day running, Hunt eagled the first on the Lansdowne course before adding three birdies, with a sole dropped shot coming at par-4 15th.

Greig Hutcheon (Tophins) sits third on nine-under after rounds of 65-70, with Craig Lee also in the top 10 on seven-under, having followed a first-day 68 with a 69.

Two-time European Tour winner Alastair Forsyth is two shots further back in a share of 12th spot.

Elsewhere, Chris Maclean and Calum Fyfe both produced strong starts in the Cumberwell Park Championship on the PGA EuroPro Tour.

They sit one shot off the lead after signing for matching six-under-par 65s at the Bradford-on-Avon venue, where last week’s winner, Conor O’Neil, opened with a 70.

A message from the Editor: