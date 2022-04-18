In-form Matty Wilson wins Battle Trophy at Crail by seven shots

Fresh from winning the Craigmillar Park Open eight days earlier, the in-form Forres man completed a notable double as he also landed the Battle Trophy at Crail Golfing Society.

Wilson opened with rounds of 69-79 at the Fife venue to lead by two shots at the halfway stage from Scottish champion Angus Carrick and Jack McDonald.

In windy conditions, he then added a third-round 68 before signing off with a 73 for a 280 total, winning by seven shots from McDonald.

Forres player Matty Wilson shows off the Battle Trophy after his seven-shot success. Picture: Crail Golfing Society

In the closing circuit, Wilson picked up two birdies in the opening three holes and coasted to victory thereafter.

“It’s been an amazing two weeks,” said the 22-year-old. “I had spent a lot of time in Spain over the winter practising, so I had a great start of the season.

“My original goal was to win one event but now, having won the first two stroke-play events, my goals now change considerably.

“It means starts in all the big events like the Links Trophy and British Am, so I’m delighted.”

Wilson, who won the Northern Amateur Championship at Moray last year, joins Joe Bryce in claiming the titles at Craigmillar Park and Crail in the same year after the Bathgate player did the trick in 2019.

Other past winners of the Battle Trophy include DP World Tour players Grant Forrest (2016) and Connor Syme (2017).

Crail member Andrew Davidson, who caddied for Laird Shepherd in The Masters, finished joint-third with Greg Wishart on 288, one ahead of Matthew Clark.

After a closing 80 – no player managed to break 70 in the last round - Carrick had to settle for a share of 13th spot with Connor Graham on 295.

In the Craigmillar Park Open, Wilson trailed by ten shots at the halfway stage before signing off with scores of 63 and 66 to finish two ahead.

On the back of his recent exploits, Wilson should be set for a big jump in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, having started the domestic season outside the top 700.