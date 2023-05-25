She’s landed two of them on Irish soil and one in Wales. Now Lorna McClymont is aiming to claim her first Scottish national title, but the in-form Milngavie member certainly isn’t counting any chickens before they’re hatched.

Milngavie's Lorna McClymont, pictured at the Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open in April, is the favoruite in the Scottish Women's Amateur at Ladybank. Picture: Scottish Golf

On the back of winning the Welsh Women’s Open at Prestatyn then retaining her title in the Irish equivalent at Woodbrook last weekend, McClymont heads into the Scottish Women’s Championship at Ladybank as a red-hot favourite.

Her first task will be to safely negotiate two stroke-play qualifying rounds on Friday at the Fife venue, where the top 16 will progress to a match-play stage on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On her current form, it would be a major surprise if the Stirling University student wasn’t involved in the business end of the Scottish Golf event, but nothing is ever guaranteed in golf.

Twelve months ago, McClymont reached the final at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen only to suffer a somewhat shock defeat at the hands of Swiss-based Cameron Neilson in the title decider.

More recently, McClymont looked to be on course to win the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open at Troon only to stumble late on then lose out in a play-off to Jasmine Mackintosh of Murcar Links.

“The main day is the first one, really, and it’s just about making sure you stay patient, play smart and get the job done in the qualifying as the fact that just 16 spots up for grabs definitely brings additional pressure,” said Palmer Cup pick McClymont

“Going close last year definitely gives me an added incentive and I will probably put extra pressure on myself because of that but, at the same time, I will be trying not to think about it.

“My whole game in general has been good recently while my mindset has also been good, staying positive when I’ve needed to and not being too hard on myself, which has helped me stay patient.”

As was the case last year, top-ranked Scot Hannah Darling is missing out on a chance to land this prize after being involved in the NCAA Women’s Division 1 Championship with South Carolina earlier this week.

Chloe Goadby, the winner at Gullane in Darling’s last appearance at Gullane in 2021, has now moved on to the professional ranks, while the aforementioned Mackintosh is a notable absentee after her Troon triumph last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Alvaneu Bad member Neilson has made the journey from Switzerland again to defend her title, while last year’s St Rule Trophy winner Jen Saxton is also in the field at the former Open Qualifying venue.

Gullane’s Penelope Brown is another player capable of denying McClymont her third notable success in the space of a few weeks, as could the likes of Megan Ashley, Carmen Griffiths and Freya Russell.

The latter will be heading to Ladybank with a spring in her step after successfully defending the girls’ title in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Dundonald Links Invitational earlier this week.

It will be a great experience for the likes of teenager Summer Elliott, last year’s The Race to The Machrie winner, while 1988 winner Elaine Moffat and current Scottish Senior Women’s champion Karen Ferguson-Snedden have already been there and done it but are giving it a go again.