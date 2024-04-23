Blairgowrie player ‘gutted’ for younger brother after hand issue flared up at Sotogrande

Blairgowrie's Gregor Graham has made a strong start to the 2024 campaign and is now competing in this week's Italian International Amateur Championship in Turin. Picture: GolfRSA

Gregor Graham is aiming to maintain his strong start to the 2024 campaign when the Blairgowrie player spearheads a five-strong Scottish contingent in this week’s Italian International Amateur Championship in Turin.

Graham was crowned as South African Amateur champion in the middle of a string of eye-catching displays during a trip there as part of a Scottish Golf squad earlier in the year before giving another good account of himself when finishing second behind Welshman James Ashfield in the individual standings in the European Nations Championship at Sotogrande last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the halfway stage in Spain, a Scottish side that also included Gregor’s younger brother Connor, Gregor Tait and James Morgan led the team event before having to settle for fourth, which, in fairness, was a praiseworthy performance in the end after Connor Graham was unable to play in the final two rounds as his hand issue flared up.

“It was a great week,” said Gregor, who shot rounds of 69-70-75-71 for a three-under-par total to finish two shots behind Walker Cup player Ashfield. “I always love playing in a team format. It was obviously gutting that Connor couldn’t play in all four rounds, but I felt very proud of how the team responded given we were playing with a man down.

“I played a very patient week of golf. That course can bite you in an instant if you’re not careful, so it’s really about being sensible and making smart decisions. It was something that we talked about as a team with Spencer Henderson (Scottish Golf’s men’s performance coach) and John Rushbury (team manager). Obviously we’d have loved to get the win, but it was still a solid week.”

Graham is now set to fly the Saltire along with Tait, Morgan, Matthew Wilson and Jack McDonald in the Italian International Amateur, which starts at Royal Park Golf & Country Club - I Roveri on Wednesday, with the top 60 and ties after 54 holes going forward to the final round on Saturday.