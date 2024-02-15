Blairgowrie player one shot off lead heading into final day in GolfRSA International Amateur

In-form Gregor Graham chasing second South African success after birdie barrage
Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham is chasing his second South African success in the space of just eight days after producing a birdie barrage in the penultimate round of his trip as part of a Scottish Golf squad.
The 20-year-old, who was crowned as South African Amateur champion last Friday, sits just one shot off the lead heading into the final circuit in the GolfRSA International Amateur at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg.
After opening with rounds of 73 and 70 for a one-under-par total, Graham found himself five shots off the pace at the halfway stage but catapulted himself up the leaderboard with a swashbuckling 65 in the third round in what was formerly the African Amateur.
Displaying the confidence he’s gained on the trip, the big Scot raced to turn in 29 after birdies at the first, four in a row from second then two more at the eighth and ninth before giving two of those gains back at the 12th and 18th.
On eight-under, he’s breathing down the neck of Astin Wade Arthur after the Mount Edgecombe member moved to the top of the leaderboard with a 67 that contained five birdies, including three in the last five holes.
Two players - South African Dian Kruger and Dutchman Jack Ingham - are alongside Graham, who looks like the man to beat after also finishing runner-up in the Gauteng North Open on the opening event of the trip then making the top ten in the South African Stroke-Play Championship.
In the pro ranks in the same country, Craig Howie fared best of the Scots with a one-under 71 in the first round of the Dimension Data Pro-Am at Fancourt, where poor finishes left Euan Walker and Daniel Young both having to settle for a 76.
Meanwhile, Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh sits outside the top 50 after signing for a three-over 75 in windy conditions in Riyadh for the first day of the $5 million Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF.
“Putting down wind caught me out a couple of times today,” admitted Dryburgh, who sits two shots ahead of compatriot Kelsey MacDonald. “So just kind of make sure I practice that this afternoon and hopefully do better tomorrow. Because the other parts are really getting affected by the wind, so I’ve just got to be conscious of that.”
Comments
