In-form Gemma Dryburgh breaks into world's top 200 for just second time

The Aberdonian jumped 46 spots to 182nd in the Rolex Rankings after reaching the quarter-finals in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas at the weekend.

It leaves Dryburgh just three places below her previous highest placing, which she recorded after tying for sixth in the LPGA Drive On Championship in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old picked up a cheque for just under $50,000 in the Las Vegas event after getting a late chance as a replacement for AIG Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist.

Gemma Dryburgh during the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. Picture: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images.

Dryburgh has also recorded two top-30 finishes in stroke-play events this year - the Lotte Championship in Hawaii and the Palos Verdes Championship in California.

In addition, she won a qualifier for the US Women’s Open, which takes place later this week at Pine Needles in North Carolina.

Dryburgh will be making her debut in the event and is being joined in flying the Saltire by Louise Duncan as part of her reward for winning the R&A Women’s Amateur last year.

The European Qualifying Series for the men’s US Open at Brookline reaches its conclusion in this week’s Porsche European Open.

Ten spots are up for grabs in the seaspn’s third major and Richie Ramsay sits in ninth spot heading into the fourth and final counting event in Hamburg.