Scot has produced six successive solid displays since missed cut in Dubai Desert Classic

Ewen Ferguson pictured during the Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore. Picture: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images.

In-form Ewen Ferguson is hoping this week’s Hero Indian Open can provide the polished putting performance that has been holding him back in his quest for a third DP World Tour title triumph.

Since missing the cut in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January, the 27-year-old has now produced six successive solid displays, including two top tens and almost three when he finished joint-11th in the Porsche Singapore Classic on Sunday.

“It was another decent week,” said Ferguson as he reflected on carding scores of 70-66-69-71 to take his cumulative total to an impressive 60-under-par in his last 24 rounds. “I put some more points on the board and I am up there quite a lot now, which is fun.”

Ferguson is among just five Scots teeing up DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi, joining Grant Forrest, Calum Hill, Scott Jamieson and 2019 winner Stephen Gallacher.

“I just need to get a bit better with the putting as I didn’t putt that well in the last round in Singapore, to be honest,” added Ferguson, quipping that he “sounded like Bob [MacIntyre, who has also been struggling a bit on the greens on the PGA Tour]. “I’ve got India then three weeks off, so that’s the time to get working on it. But the rest of my game is good and I feel like something is coming.”

Ferguson admitted he felt an “extra little bit of tension” in his game due to playing with Ryder Cup star Paul Casey in the final round in Singapore on Sunday.