In-form David Law looking to get himself in 'contention' in Hero Open

David Law in action during last week's ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

The Aberdonian, who landed his breakthrough victory in the ISPS Handa Vic Open in 2019, heads into the event on the back of his most consistent run of form on the circuit.

He tied for seventh in the Porsche European Open in Germany in early June and has backed that up with top-20 finishes in his last two outings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In between, Law also produced a strong performance in the strongest-ever Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Connor Syme in action at Fairmont St Andrews last October, when the Torrance Course hosted the Scottish Championship presented by AXA. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

“My game has been going the right way this last little while,” admitted the two-time Scottish Amateur champion, who is coached by Alan McCloskey.

“I’ve been playing decently all season, to be honest, I just haven’t been getting the ball in the hole quick enough. I’m comfortable with where the game is at.

“I’ve started putting better, which has been the biggest difference in my game, so I’ll just carry that on.

“Last week I putted well and finished 15th, so there was room for improvement. My iron play wasn’t great and Wales was similar.

“That’s the main thing we’re working on this week to get myself in contention.”

Law is among 17 Scots teeing up on the Torrance Course as it hosts a European Tour event for the second year running after Spain’s Adrian Otaegui won the AXA Scottish Championship last October.

“It’s always nice to play in Scotland,” added Law, who graduated to the main circuit on the back of a win in the Scottish Challenge in Aviemore in 2018.

“It was the first time we came to this golf course last year and I really enjoyed it. The weather is a little different to what it was last October, hopefully it’ll continue like this.

“There’s plenty of chances out there if you give yourself the opportunity. It’s more of a second shot golf course.

“There’s a couple of tough tee shots, but it’s not overly demanding off the tee, it suits the guys who are good iron players and good putters.”

The Caledonian contingent also includes Connor Syme, who lives around half an hour away and is hoping some early prep work can pay dividends over the next four days.

“I’ve been up here quite a few times and had a few looks at the course over the course of the year,” he said. “My friend, Jordan, is a member up here as well and we’ve managed to come up for a few knocks, which is nice.

“The scoring was really low last year, I thought it would be 16 or 17 under but Adrian ended up shooting 23 under, which is an amazing score.

“I don’t think it’s quite as firm and the rough isn’t quite as thick as last year, but it still has the same challenges around the greens and the course is setting up well.”

A message from the Editor: