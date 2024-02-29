Scot opens with seven-birdie salvo in windy conditions in St Francis Bay

Connor Syme looks on before playing his second shot on the 18th hole during day one of the SDC Championship at St. Francis Links in South Africa. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

In-form Connor Syme has the leaders in his sights after opening with a seven-birdie salvo in the SDC Championship in South Africa.

Taking up where he left off when recording a top-ten finish in the Magical Kenya Open, the 28-year-old Drumoig-based player signed for a five-under-par 67 at windy St Francis Links in Eastern Cape.

The effort left Syme sitting just two shots off the lead as South African duo Pieter Moolman and Shaun Norris set the pace in the DP World Tour International Swing event with matching 65s.

Syme, who was out in the afternoon wave, mixed five birdies with two bogeys going out before picking up gains at the 14th and 17th - both short holes - on the inward journey.

Although they played at opposite ends of the draw, both Moolman and Norris started their rounds equally strong. Moolman holed out for eagle at the first and made two birdies thereafter, while Norris opened with three straight birdies.

“I like this golf course,” said Moolman of the Jack Nicklaus layout. “It’s one of my favourites in South Africa and I always look forward to playing it.”

Norris was equally pleased with his start. “The conditions weren’t easy, but I handled it well. I just hit the ball well, gave myself great opportunities and took advantage of those,” he said.

“But I always love coastal conditions. It just sort of balances out the field because it’s about who controls the ball the best. So I’m happy with where I’m standing.”

Richie Ramsay mixed four birdies with four bogeys as he had to settle for a 72, one less than Ewen Ferguson, who would have been happy with his day if it hadn’t been for running up a triple-bogey 8 at the sixth. David Law struggled to a 77.

Meanwhile, the eyes of the golfing world will be on Saudi Arabia on Friday as Anthony Kim makes his competitive return following a retirement of nearly 12 years as he lines up in the third LIV Golf League event of the season at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After stepping away from the game years ago due to injury, I’m happy to officially announce my return to the world of professional golf,” said Kim, a three-time PGA Tour winner and the US talisman in a Ryder Cup win at Valhalla in 2008. “It’s been a long time coming, and I’m very grateful for all the highs, lows and lessons learned from the first part of my career. I want to compete with the best players in the world, and I’m on a mission to prove to myself that I can win again. The next step on that journey starts now, and I’m excited to give everything I’ve got this season on the LIV Golf League.”

Greg Norman, the breakaway circuit’s commissioner and CEO, is delighted to see Kim sign up to play in all of the remaining regular tournaments as one of the wild-card players, the other one being compatriot Hudson Swafford.

“LIV Golf was launched to create new opportunities for players and fans that drive this sport forward in exciting ways, and when I think of Anthony Kim, I can’t imagine a more perfect fit for what we’re trying to do,” said Norman.