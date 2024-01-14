After emotional farewell in Oban, it's all systems go for Scot on other side of Atlantic

Boh MacIntyre and his caddie, Mike Burrow, size up a shot during this week's Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images.

Bob MacIntyre has admitted tears were flowing when he said ‘goodbye’ to his young nieces in Oban before jumping on a plane to start an exciting new chapter in his career as a PGA Tour card holder.

But, having worked his socks off to earn what he’s described as a “golden ticket” on the lucrative US circuit in 2024, the self-confessed family man is ready to make sacrifices in his bid to keep taking his career to the next level.

“Yes,” replied MacIntyre to being asked if he felt 100 per cent behind his decision when he boarded the plane over a week ago en route to Orlando in Florida, where he’s decided to base himself after being among ten players to secure PGA Tour cards through the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai in 2023. “There was some emotion leaving home, especially with my little nieces. When I’m at home, I’ll see them every single day, so that’s slightly different. But, when I boarded that plane, or pretty much when I left Oban, I knew this was it.

“As a kid, I wanted the chance to play on the DP World Tour. I wanted the chance to play golf professionally. I got that, I’ve managed to navigate my way through the world of golf and this is another step. This is another opportunity that I have wanted. I came out in 2021 trying to get my PGA Tour card instead of staying in that Ryder Cup race. I pushed on trying to get my card through the Korn-Ferry Tour and it kind of backfired on both sides.

“But this a great opportunity. The card is good, I have the financial backing or security where I’ve done well in the past that I can make the big jump. I can rent a place for a year, I can join a good golf club with great facilities. I’m all-in. This is it. I don’t do things by half measures. If I’m all-in, I’m all-in and that’s why I am here.”

MacIntyre was crowned as the DP World Tour Rookie of the Year in 2019 before landing two wins on the circuit. The latter came in the 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open, providing the springboard to make the European team for last year’s Ryder Cup in Rome.

“It’s different,” added the 27-year-old, replying to being asked if his new American adventure was the perfect way to get the juices flowing again after helping Luke Donald’s team regain the trophy with a brilliant 16.5-11.5 win at Marco Simone Golf Club.

“It’s a new challenge and new challenges normally give you a boost of energy and a big, not kick up the a**e, but a big boost in what you are trying to achieve. I have dreams I want to achieve and getting the PGA Tour card gives you that extra wee bit. You go: Right, we need to get to this level now. We have more of a chance now.