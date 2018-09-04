Ian Woosnam one of 14 ex-Ryder Cup stars at Scottish Seniors

Fourteen former Ryder Cup players will take part in next week’s Scottish Senior Open at Craigielaw.

Welsh great Ian Woosnam, a winner as both Ryder Cup player and captain, heads a strong field for the £250,000 tournament on the Staysure Tour when it returns to East Lothian for the fourth successive year.

The 1991 Masters Champion, winner of 52 tournaments worldwide and inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame last year, adds a sprinkle of stardust at a new venue for the Scottish Senior Open which was launched in 1993. Until now, there has been only one Welsh winner in Brian Huggett, who triumphed at Royal Aberdeen in 1995.

Woosnam, now 60, won three of his 29 European Tour titles in Scotland, capturing the Scottish Open, twice at Gleneagles, and once at Carnoustie.

Other Ryder Cup stars of the past include Costantino Rocca and Phillip Price – who enjoyed singles wins over Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson respectively – and also Ronan Rafferty, Barry Lane, Miguel Angel Martin, Jarmo Sandelin, Gordon Brand Jnr, Peter Baker, David Gilford, Eamonn Darcy, Philip Walton, Gordon Brand and Steve Richardson.

The Scottish Seniors begins on Friday 14 September and the first 36 holes will be contested in the Alliance Pro-Am format (amateur players paired with a professional). The final round on 16 September will be for pros only, with a first prize of £37,500 up for grabs.

Admission is free, but car parking will be charged at £5 for a solo driver and £10 per car with two or more occupants, with all proceeds going to East Lothian Foodbank.