Ian Poulter defends Scottish Open appeal and explains reasoning after LIV Golf participation

Ian Poulter after teeing off on the 15th hole during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, Ireland, Tuesday, July, 5, 2022.

The Englishman and fellow LIV Golf players Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding are playing in the $8 million Rolex Series event after suspensions imposed on them for playing in the inaugural LIV Golf event last month were “temporarily stayed” by the European Tour.

“I feel like it was the right decision and I'm looking forward to the week,” said Poulter, speaking at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Ireland before heading to East Lothian, where the strongest event in DP World Tour history starts on Thursday.

“I wouldn't appeal if I didn't think it was the right thing to do. I don't feel I have done anything different to how I've played golf over the last 24 years, so to not be allowed to play golf was behind my decision to make that appeal because I felt it was the right thing to do.

Adrian Otaegui of Spain in action during a practice round prior to the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

“I didn't have any other choice, I had to appeal. I'm not going to sit back when I feel that it's slightly unjust – we followed the procedures that were in play.

“I've always played the Scottish Open, it's part of the process – 150th Open at St Andrews is a significant one for me. It was my first Open in 2000. It will be my last Open at St Andrews, so I wanted to have some links prep going in.”

Asked if he had any concerns about the reception he might receive, both on and off the course, at The Renaissance Club, Poulter said: “No, to be honest . My reception here has been unbelievable with the 40,000 fans that we've had.

“The locker room are people that I play against week in, week out and if they take objection to it that's up to those guys – I haven't had a problem with any of the players.

“I've seen Rory [McIlroy] this week and had a chat. I've seen Thomas [Bjorn] and we have a difference of opinion, but we're still friends, which is nice.”

Spaniard Otaegui, who won the AXA Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews in 2020, was the first of the three LIV Golf players to turn up at The Renaissance Club.

Before heading out for a practice round, he politely declined a request to speak about his presence in the field at a time when players who have signed up for the breakaway circuit are being lambasted for trying to “double-dip”.