Ian Muir appointed as first director of golf at University of St Andrews

Muir is currently the head of golf at Glenalmond College, having previously held the same post at Loretto School.

Saints Golf, the University of St Andrews’ student golf programme, hosts over 350 members.

“I’m delighted to be joining such a prestigious institution as their first permanent director of golf,” said Muir of his new role.

Ian Muir, who coaches Hannah Darling, has been appointed as the first Director of Golf at the University of St Andrews. Picture: University of St Andrews

“Saints Golf is already in a great place and I look forward to helping the students to achieve their goals, whether that be as elite amateurs or at a more recreational level.

“The University and Saints Sport are extremely ambitious, with an exciting future. I can’t wait to get started.”

Saints Golf delivers lessons to hundreds of beginners each year through the student golf club and partners the St Andrews Links Trust.

Five teams will compete in British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) next year after recently being crowned British Student Match-Play champions.

Ian Gaunt, Deputy Director of Sport, said: “Ian’s experience at all levels of golf, but especially the very top of amateur golf, will ensure our golf scholars, along with the wider golf club receive the expertise, individual support and guidance they need and deserve.

“We have one of the biggest student golf clubs in the world, and we look forward to Ian making a difference at all levels.”