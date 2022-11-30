I think the fans are coming out on top, says Jon Rahm of golf's turbulent year

Jon Rahm insists the “fans are coming out on top” at the end of a turbulent year for golf but is hoping the game can get rid of its feeling of “animosity” in 2023.

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland with their trophies after the final round of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai earlier this month. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

As he prepared to end his campaign for the year in this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, the Spaniard was asked by The Scotsman how he’s going to reflect on a civil war breaking out over the arrival of LIV Golf on the scene.

“I don't think it was a bad year for golf,” he insisted. “Yes, there's certain division, but I think we're moving forward. I think the fans are getting, however you want to look at it on one side or the other, you're getting a different product. Change can always be exciting.

“A lot of the changes we owe to the appearance of LIV. I don't think it's a bad thing. I just hope the negative, let's say, feel that this whole thing has, right, the animosity goes away.”

Both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have called for Greg Norman to step aside as LIV Golf’s CEO and commissioner and a court case against the PGA Tour to be dropped before peace talks can take place.

“I don't think there needs to be a lawsuit, I don't think each side needs to be saying anything negative about each other,” added Rahm. “If you want to try to co-sexist, co-exist. LIV can do their thing and the PGA TOUR can do their thing.

“You know, I just don't see the whole point of them saying something bad and then the PGA Tour responding in a way. When I mean them, it can be players, it can be Greg Norman, it can be anybody on that side, right.

