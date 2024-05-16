Strong talk from successful business executive on eve of 106th PGA Championship

Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, has questioned if golf is “big enough” to accommodate both the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf League.

Waugh, who also sits on the board of the Official World Golf Ranking, raised his concern as he spoke on the eve of the 106th PGA Championship in Louisville about the topic continuing to dominate discussion in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's messy and it seems to get messier every week,” said Waugh, a successful business executive with a net worth of $80 million, having risen to become CEO of Deutsche Bank America before succeeding Pete Bevacqua in the PGA of America role in 2018. “I think the best thing for the game is a deal. And we've been very consistent on that front.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh looks on during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club at Augusta National Golf Club in April. Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.

“What has been an unsustainable business model has put pressure on other places like the Tour that creates some financial dynamics as well as other dynamics that are very hard, and quite frankly it puts some financial pressure on us, as well. I don't think the game is big enough for two tours like that, and I think we are diluting the game in a way that is not healthy.

“I hope there's a deal. I think both sides are not only committed to trying to find a deal but really need a deal, and in my history of deal making, when both sides kind of need something to happen, it generally does. I don't know the timing. I don't have any insider information that you all don't have. But I'm hopeful that there will be a deal over time.

“I hope there's urgency because I do think it's doing damage to the tour, to the game. As I said earlier, I hope it's short-term damage, as opposed to permanent damage and so I hope there's some urgency in the timing around it because I just don't think it's a healthy situation right now.”

Speaking a little earlier than Waugh, Rory McIlroy described Jimmy Dunne’s resignation from the PGA Tour policy board on Monday as a “huge loss” and said it was “concerning” in terms of the impact that might have in ongoing talks between the US circuit and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.