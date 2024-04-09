How Scots have fared at the Masters - from Sandy Lyle to Colin Montgomerie and Bob MacIntyre

For the first time since 1984, The Masters is taking place at Augusta National this week without a single Scot in the field.

Sandy Lyle, of course, delivered a magical Masters moment when he became the first British player to claim a Green Jacket in 1988 and was Scotland’s main standard bearer for a long time in the event until making his final outing at the Georgia venue 12 months ago.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers

But what does Scotland’s overall story look like in the event that has golfers and non-golfers hooked for a few days every April? Golf correspondent Martin Dempster has been checking through the record books in the build up to the 88th edition to find out how players flying the Saltire have fared at one of the game’s most-famous venues.

1988 champion Sandy Lyle pictured with fellow European winners Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam, Jose Maria Olazabal, Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo at Augusta National in 1995. Picture: Steve Munday/ALLSPORT.

2023

Lyle, making his 42nd and final appearance, missed the cut following rounds of 81-83 as Jon Rahm joined Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal in recording a Spanish success.

2022

As Scottie Scheffler underlined his status as the new world No 1, Bob MacIntyre shot rounds of 73-73-76-69 to secure a tie for 23rd as Lyle missed the cut after scores of 82-76.

Sandy Lyle brought down the curtain on his Masters career after a 42nd and final appearance in 2023. Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images.

2021

On his debut in an event won by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, MacIntyre finished joint-12th - he carded efforts of 74-70-70-72 - to secure his return the following year.

2020

Lyle, the sole Scot in the field in an event that took place in November due to the Covid pandemic and won by Dustin Johnson, missed the cut following scores of 78-73.

Colin Montgomerie ponders a putt with his caddie Alastair McLean during one of his appearances at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images.

2019

Flying the flag on his own as Tiger Woods pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in sport to land his fifth win in the event, Lyle opened with a 73 but then added a 75 to make an early exit.

2018

In an event won by Patrick Reed, after an opening 74 that included an eagle-3 at the 15th, Lyle agonisingly missed out on making it to the weekend by a shot after adding a 76.

Paul Lawrie poses for a photo in Founders Circle during a practice round prior to the 2012 Masters Tournament. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

2017

Both Russell Knox (76-76) and Lyle (77-83) fell short of making it to the weekend as Garcia beat Justin Rose in a play-off to finally make his major breakthrough.

2016

As Englishman Danny Willett took full advantage of a 12th-hole slip up from Jordan Spieth in the final round to spring a surprise, debutant Knox (79-73) missed the cut along with Lyle (76-81).

2015

Stephen Gallacher followed an opening 71 with a 76 to miss the cut by a single shot and was joined in making an early exit in a week that delivered a win for Spieth by both Lyle (74-76) and Amateur champion Bradley Neil (78-79).

Stephen Gallacher pictured playing a pratice round with Spanish duo Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jose Maria Olazabal ahead of his debut in 2014. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

2014

On his debut in an event won by Bubba Watson, Gallacher opened with rounds of 71-72 to progress before following an 81 with a closing 70 to tie for 34th. Lyle, who made an eagle at the 13th in the final round, finished T44 after scores of 76-72-76-73.

2013

In his final appearance and won by Adam Scott, Paul Lawrie carded scores of 76-70-75-71 to secure a share of 38th spot as Lyle (73-72-81-71) finished joint-54th. Laird (76-73) missed the cut by a single shot.

2012

In a round that included eagles at both the 13th and 15th, Lawrie opened with a 69 and added scores of 72-72-76 to finish T24. Laird (76-72-74-77) finished joint-57th as Lyle (86-78) bowed out early in the year of Bubba Watson’s first two wins.

2011

As Charl Schwartzel triumphed, Laird followed an opening 74 with a brace of 69s before signing off with a 73 to secure a share of 20th spot. Lyle opened with a 73 and made an eagle-3 at the second on day two but then signed for an 80 to miss the cut.

2010

Lyle, the sole Scot in the field as Phil Mickelson became the eighth player to record a hat-trick of victories, opened promisingly with a 69 but then followed it with an 80 to find himself heading home.

2009

In a praiseworthy display in the week when Argentina’s Angel Cabrera beat American duo Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in a play-off, Lyle finished joint-20th after producing polished efforts of 72-70-73-71.

2008

As South African Trevor Immelman triumphed, after rounds of 72-75, Lyle found himself involved in the weekend action before closing efforts of 78-77 left him last of the 45 players to avoid the halfway axe.

2007

Lyle recovered from an opening 79 to add a 73 and make the cut on the mark before finishing 43rd behind Zach Johnson following closing scores of 80-71. In his 15th and final appearance in the event, Montgomerie bowed out on a low after signing for 76-77 as US Amateur champion Richie Ramsay (76-80) also missed the cut.

2006

Won by Mickelson, After scores of 75-74, Montgomerie agonisingly missed the cut by a shot and Lyle could only manage 80 and 81, though the former included an eagle at the 15th.

2005

It was race over after 36 holes in the week of win No 4 for Woods for both Lyle (74-78) and Amateur champion Stuart Wilson following his brace of 82s.

2004

In an event won by Mickelson, Lawrie (77-70-73-77) and Lyle (72-74-75-76) ended up in tie for 37th as Montgomerie missed the cut after following a first-round 71 with an 80.

2003

Lawrie produced his best performance at Augusta National, finishing joint-15th alongside Tiger Woods behind Canadian Mike Weir after signing for 72-72-73-73. Montgomerie (78-76) and Lyle (82-73) both bowed out at the halfway stage.

2002

After following a first-day 75 with efforts of 71-70-71, Montgomerie finished joint-14th behind Woods. Lawrie (78-71) was an early casualty, as was Lyle, though he picked up a pair of crystal goblets for an eagle at the 15th in an opening 73 before adding an 81.

2001

In an event also won by Woods, Lyle (74-73), Lawrie (73-76) and Montgomerie (73-76, which included an eagle at the second) all missed the cut.

2000

Helped by two eagles - the first came at the fifth in round two and the second at the in the closing circuit - Montgomerie finished joint-19th with scores of 76-69-77-69 in an up-and-down week. Lyle (79-72) missed the cut, as did Lawrie (79-74) on his debut in a triumph for Vijay Singh.

1999

In the second of two victories for Jose Maria Olazabal, Montgomerie followed an opening 70 with a 72 then eagled third in his third-round 71 before a closing 74 earned him a tie for 11th. Lyle (71-77-7-80) also played in all four rounds,

1998

In his best-effort in the event, Montgomerie shared eight spot behind Mark O’Meara on the back of scores of 71-75-69-70. Lyle eagled the 13th in the opening circuit but missed out by a shot on 151 (74-77) and was joined in bowing out by Amateur champion Craig Watson (79-78).

1997

In the year that Woods destroyed the field by 12 shots to become the youngest-ever Masters champion, Montgomerie was in a decent position after opening efforts of 72-67-74 before a closing 81 left him having to settle for T30. Lyle (73-73-74-75) finished up just behind his compatriot in joint-34th.

1996

As Nick Faldo capitalised on a last-round collapse by Greg Norman, Montgomerie ended up joint-39th after efforts of 72-74-75-75. Lyle (75-74) and Sam Torrance (8-71) were among the early casualties, as was Amateur champion Gordon Sherry (78-77).

1995

In the second of Ben Crenshaw’s successes, It was a tie for 17th for Montgomerie with scores of 71-69-76-69 as Lyle (75-71) came up a shot short in his bid to make it through to the weekend.

1994

Torrance carded scores of 76-73-74-74 to claim a share of 33rd spot behind Olazabal, finishing two shots ahead of Lyle (75-73-78-73), as Montgomerie headed home early following efforts of 77-73.

1993

On the back of signing for 73-71-71-73, Lyle finished joint-21st behind Bernhard Langer. Montgomerie also started promising with 71-72 before ending up in a tie for 52nd after adding 78-75 over the weekend. Amateur champion Stephen Dundas (78-83) missed the cut.

1992

Picking up a pair of crystal goblets for an eagle at the 15th in the third round, Lyle (72-69-70-75) and debutant Montgomerie (72-71-73-70) tied for 37th behind Fred Couples.

1991

In an event won by his great friend Ian Woosnam, Lyle suffered a disappointing missed cut after rounds of 77-76.

1990

As Nick Faldo won his second play-off at Augusta National in three years - this one was against Raymond Floyd - Lyle’s race was over after adding a 74 to an opening 77.

1989

As Faldo beat Scott Hoch in a sudden-death shoot-out, Lyle’s title defence ended prematurely as he found himself on the back foot after a first-day 77 and then added a 76.

1988

Scotland’s year to remember in the event as Lyle produced a wonder shot from a fairway bunker to set up a 72nd-hole birdie that gave him a one-shot win over Mark Calcavecchia. The Scot secured his second major victory with a 281 total, having shot 71-67-72-71. Ken Brown (73-78-69-78) tied for 36th in his only appearance in the event.

1987

Making an eagle at the eighth in a third-round 68 that came after opening scores of 77-74 and was then followed by a 72, Lyle finished T17 behind Larry Mize as he beat both Ballesteros and Greg Norman in a play-off.

1986

In a memorable event that saw Jack Nicklaus claim his sixth Green Jacket at the age of 46, Lyle secured joint-11th with 76-70-78-71.

1985

In the first of Langer’s two wins, Lyle won the Crystal Vase for having the day’s best score in the second round with a 65. That followed an opening 78 and he then closed with 76-73 to share 25th spot. Torrance picked up a pair of crystal goblets as he eagled the second in both the third and fourth rounds, helping him tie for 31st.

1984

No Scot was involved in an event won by Ben Crenshaw.

1983

Lyle (74-74) bowed out after two rounds as Ballesteros landed his second title triumph in four years at Augusta National in a Monday finish.

1982

No Scot was involved in an event won by Craig Stadler.

1981

As Tom Watson claimed his second Green Jacket, Lyle (73-70-76-73) marked his second appearance by earning a share of 28th position.

1980

On his debut, Lyle made it to the weekend with scores of 76-70 then added 70-78 to finish up 48th behind Ballesteros as the Spaniard landed a four-shot success.

1979

No Scot was involved in an event won by Fuzzy Zoeller as he became first player to win the event as a debutant since Gene Sarazen in 1935.

1978

No Scot was involved in an event won by Gary Player as he landed his third title triumph.

1977

No Scot was involved in an event won by Watson.

1976

No Scot was involved in an event won by eight shots by Raymond Floyd.

1975

No Scot was involved in an event won by Nicklaus as he fended off challenges from Tom Weiskopf and Johnny Miller to land a record fifth Green Jacket.

1974

No Scot was involved in an event won by Player.

1973

In an event won by Tommy Aaron, Brian Barnes (79-77) missed the cut.

1972

As Nicklaus became just the third wire-to-wire winner, Harry Bannerman shot rounds of 78-72-72-78 to finish joint-33rd as Barnes (85-80) missed the cut.

1971

No Scot was involved in an event won by Charles Moody.

1970

With Billy Casper beating Gene Littler in a play-off, Bernard Gallacher agonisingly missed the but by a single shot after signing for 77-74.

1969

No Scot was involved in an event won by George Archer.

1968

No Scot was involved in an event won by Bob Goalby.

1967

No Scot was involved in an event won by Gay Brewer.

1966

As Nicklaus earned his third Green Jacket and became the first back-to-back champion at the Masters, George Will missed the cut following rounds of 80 and 78.

1965

No Scot was involved in an event won by Nicklaus.

1964

No Scot was involved in an event won by Arnold Palmer.

1963

As Nicklaus won at Augusta National for the first time, David Blair shot 83-79 to make an early exit.

1962

Blair (81-77) bowed out at the halfway stage as Palmer captured his third title at the Georgia venue.