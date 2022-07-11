How many times has Tiger Woods won The Open and majors? Golfer’s net worth, career earnings and titles history

Tiger Woods during a practice day ahead of The 150th Open Championship at The Old Course, on July 10, 2022, in St Andrews, Scotland.

That’s partly down to his success there, having won the game’s oldest major for a first time on the Old Course in 2000 then repeating the feat five years later.

“Even just being a part of the Champions Dinner is really neat,” he added of an event that only takes place when The Open is held in the home of golf.

Woods missed the cut at St Andrews on his most recent appearance in 2015, but his presence on this occasion after almost his right leg in a serious car crash is huge for the season’s final major.

Tiger Woods was all smiles during practice.

Here we take a look at his Open highlights, his incredible PGA Tour record and his career earnings.

Who many times has Tiger Woods won the The Open?

Fresh from romping to a 15-shot win in the US Open at Pebble Beach, Woods produced an equally-impressive display to get his hands on the Claret Jug for the first time at St Andrews in 2000.

Playing with a real swagger, he carded rounds of 67-66-67-69 for a 19-under-par total, winning by eight shots from Dane Thomas Bjorn and South African Ernie Els.

Tiger Woods won The Open in 2005.

Five years later back at the same venue, the American opened with scores of 66 and 67 before closing with efforts of 71 and 70 to win by five shots from Colin Montgomerie.

He then made a successful defence of the title at Royal Liverpool 12 months later, winning by two shots on that occasion from fellow American Chris DiMarco with an 18-under total.

His best effort since then came in at Royal Lytham 2012, when he finished joint-third, though he also thrilled the crowds when getting himself in the mix on the back nine at St Carnoustie in 2018.

How many titles has Tiger claimed during his professional career?

Tiger is one of the most successful golfers of all-time and has 82 PGA Tour titles to his name.

That places him alongside the legendary Sam Sneath, who won the same number of titles during a career spanning six decades.

Tiger’s first PGA Tour win came at the Las Vegas International in October 1996 as he came through a play-off against Davis Love III.

His last tournament win came in October 2019, when he finished three shots clear of Hideki Matsuyama to claim the Zozo Championship in Japan.

When did he win his first major championship?

Woods memorably won his first major just seven months after turning professional when he realised his undoubted promise to claim the US Masters in April 1997.

Rather than edging to a narrow win, Wood romped home to secure the green jacket by a remarkable 12 shots, leaving the likes of Tom Kite, Tom Watson and Fred Couples trailing in his wake.

What is Tiger Woods’ total prize-money during his career?

Since turning professional in 1996, Tiger has amassed a mighty £92.7million in prize money.