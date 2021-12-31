How Darren Howie is joining European Tour pro brother Craig in the paid golf ranks

Darren Howie has caddied for brother Craig and is looking forward to extending the family's golf interests in 2022. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

It’s set to be an exciting 2022 for the Peebles player, with Darren starting out in the paid ranks on the PGA EuroPro Tour as Craig plays his first full season on the European Tour.

Darren has joined Craig in making the big switch from the amateur game after producing a strong performance to finish in the top 15 in the EuroPro Tour Q-School at Stoke by Nayland.

“Obviously it’s the first hurdle to get into professional golf, but it’s important to be able to take that step,” he said.

“There was nothing really else for me to strive for in amateur golf other than just personal achievement or whatever and it’s nice to have something else to play for and bigger goals to set.”

Darren, who was playing off plus six when he relinquished his amateur status, caddied for Craig in last month’s Challenge Tour Grand Final in Mallorca.

“We were paired with people who were also in a position to win cards so it was interesting to see how those guys handled the situation as I can learn from that,” added the 22-year-old.

“Obviously these boys are good so it is helpful to see where I am compared to them. We haven’t once been paired with a guy that I’ve been overly-impressed with, to be honest.

“They just seem to be able to produce good golf over and over again, which is the slight difference between them and elite amateurs and the lower step of professionals.”

To help fund his rookie campaign, Darren is continuing to work in a supermarket in Peebles over the winter.

“As was the case when I shot a 59 at Peebles last year and had to do an eight-hour shift straight afterwards,” he said, laughing.

Asked how his parents felt about now having two pros, he added: “It was always going to happen and they are excited for me, as was the case with Craig when made the switch.

“I am proud of him getting to where he is now and hopefully I can join him there one day.”