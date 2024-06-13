How Bob MacIntyre was told 'you owe it to yourself to play with best in the world'

Former DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley opens up on his relationship with Canadian Open winner

Keith Pelley, the former DP World Tour chief executive, said he cheered so loud when Bob MacIntyre landed his recent RBC Canadian Open win that it was probably “heard all the way from Toronto to Oban”.

MacIntyre secured his step up from the Challenge Tour to the DP World Tour during Pelley’s tenure at the Wentworth-based organisation before being one of the ten players to secure PGA Tour cards for the 2024 campaign through the Race to Dubai.

Now back in his native Canada after becoming president of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and the MLS side Toronto FC, Pelley was watching on TV as the Oban man joined Frenchman Matthieu Pavon in landing a breakthrough victory on the US circuit this season.

Keith Pelley presented Bob MacIntyre with with the 2019 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year and Challenge Tour Graduate of the Year awards following the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images.

“When I was the chief executive of the DP World Tour, I needed to be impartial and never cheered for anyone in particular,” Pelley, speaking as MacIntyre was gearing up to head out with two Canadians, Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes, in the opening round of the 124th US Open at Pinehurst on Thursday, told The Scotsman.

“Safe to say that has changed now and I cheer for all DP World Tour members and there were a lot to cheer for a week past Sunday (when Rory McIlroy, Victor Perez and Ryan Fox also had a chance of winning). However, when Bob became the only one in contention, then you could have heard my cheers all the way from Toronto to Oban.”

MacIntyre, who became just the fifth Scot to win on the US circuit after Sandy Lyle, Ken Brown, Martin Laird and Russell Knox, had his dad, Dougie, on the bag after he’d flown out the previous weekend to answer a request from the Ryder Cup player to caddie for him at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario. It seems both members of the MacIntyre family have become popular in Canada.

“It was a big story here and the post-game interview with his father warmed the hearts of all Canadian golf fans. He will be a fan favourite for many years to come,” added Pelley, who was succeeded as the DP World Tour by his deputy, Guy Kinnings, at the beginning of April.

Bob MacIntyre celebrates with the trophy after winning the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario. Picture: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images.

Like many others on the circuit, Pelley quickly became a big fan of the left-hander himself after he’d been crowned as the DP World Tour Rookie of the Year in 2019, becoming the first Scot to land that prize since Marc Warren in 2006.

“I saw that golf was important to him, but it wasn't everything,” said Pelley of watching MacIntyre’s rise. “I remember talking to him on the plane coming back from Asia and he was so excited to be coming home to play shinty. I had to look it up to see what it was. He loves being home, with his family and close friends and he just happens to be very good at golf, but it doesn't define him outside of the public eye. It is his genuine integrity and strong family values that makes him special.”

Initially, MacIntyre hadn’t been totally sure that he wanted to take up his card in the US and, a few weeks ago, had openly talked about how he found the PGA Tour a “lonely place”. Only time will tell if that changes, but he’s secured an exemption through until the end of the 2026 season and can now pick and chose his events.

“He knew he had to go and try to play in America, but I’m not sure he was too excited to go live there,” said Pelley of another chat he’d had with the 27-year-old. “I think if Bob could play every PGA Tour event in Scotland, he would be happy. I told him, ‘you owe it to yourself to go play with the best in the world, you belong there’.”

Pavon landed his win in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January, having only made his DP World Tour breakthrough three months earlier in Open de Espana to join MacIntyre, Fox, Perez, Adrian Meronk (who subsequently switched to LIV Golf), Thorbjorn Olesen, Alexander Bjork, Sami Valimaki, Jorge Campillo and Ryo Hisatsune in securing golden tickets for this season’s PGA Tour.