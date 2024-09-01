How Bob MacIntyre rounded off his fairytale PGA Tour season on a high
Bob MacIntyre signed off his fairytale first full PGA Tour season on a high with a storming final round in the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
After the tee times had been moved forward due to a weather worry, the Oban man bounced back from an opening bogey to card a seven-under-par 64 at East Lake.
He birdied the sixth and eighth to turn in 34 before moving up a gear with six birdies on the back nine to cover it in 30 in the US circuit’s big-money season finale.
Having opened with rounds of 69-71-71, the eye-catching effort saw the winner of both the RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open finish with an 11-under-par total.
MacIntyre, who had flown Fife-based physiotherapist Stuart Barton out to the US to treat a back injury that forced him to withdraw during last week’s BMW Championship in Denver, was sitting tied for 17th in the 30-man field at the time he signed for his card.
Meanwhile, Dane Niklas Nørgaard secured a maiden DP World Tour win with a two-shot success in the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo. Finishing on 16 under at The Belfry, he won by two shots from South African Thriston Lawrence.
Halfway leader Tyrrell Hatton finished 12 shots behind Norgaard after following a 76 on Saturday with a closing 74 that included a quadruple-bogey 8 at the sixth while the leading Scot was Grant Forrest in joint-33rd on level par.
