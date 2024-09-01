Scot storms home in 30 to sign for seven-under 64 in Tour Championship in Atlanta

Bob MacIntyre signed off his fairytale first full PGA Tour season on a high with a storming final round in the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

After the tee times had been moved forward due to a weather worry, the Oban man bounced back from an opening bogey to card a seven-under-par 64 at East Lake.

He birdied the sixth and eighth to turn in 34 before moving up a gear with six birdies on the back nine to cover it in 30 in the US circuit’s big-money season finale.

Bob MacIntyre pictured during the PGA TOUR's season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

Having opened with rounds of 69-71-71, the eye-catching effort saw the winner of both the RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open finish with an 11-under-par total.

MacIntyre, who had flown Fife-based physiotherapist Stuart Barton out to the US to treat a back injury that forced him to withdraw during last week’s BMW Championship in Denver, was sitting tied for 17th in the 30-man field at the time he signed for his card.

Meanwhile, Dane Niklas Nørgaard secured a maiden DP World Tour win with a two-shot success in the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo. Finishing on 16 under at The Belfry, he won by two shots from South African Thriston Lawrence.