All 12 members of Europe’s Ryder Cup team are in action in the BMW PGA Championship and here’s how they fared in the third round at Wentworth.

Tommy Fleetwood drives off the 17th tee on day three of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club. Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images.

LUDVIG ABERGThe Swede, who will make history when he becomes the first player to compete in the Ryder Cup before playing in a major, produced another polished performance as he carded an eagle and five birdies for a 66 and a two-shot lead.

MATT FITZPATRICKAfter sitting close to the top of the leaderboard, the Englishman had the wind taken out of his sails after signing off with a double-bogey 7 on Friday and this effort lacked spark as he signed for two birdies, one bogey and 15 pars for a 71.

TOMMY FLEETWOODBidding to make up for the disappointment of being unable to build on a promising start in the 151st Open on home soil, the captain’s pick recovered from an early bogey to make an eagle and four birdies in an impressive 67.

TYRRELL HATTON

After starting with a birdie, the 2020 winner was beginning to become frustrated on the greens and finished the front nine with a double-bogey 6 before clicking into gear as he came home in 32, picking up five birdies in the last seven holes.

NICOLAI HOJGAARD

It’s been a real roller-coaster ride for the young Dane this week, having opened with a 76 before bouncing back with a gutsy 67. He was three-under-par for the day with four holes to play in this circuit before a sloppy finish left him signing for a 73.

VIKTOR HOVLANDThe Norwegian carded a 67 - his best effort of the week - after signing for six birdies and one bogey. On the back of his recent FedEx Cup win, the world No 4 is set to head into his second Ryder Cup appearance with a real spring in his step.

SHANE LOWRY

The defending champion stormed up the leaderboard after picking up four shots in his opening eight holes before stalling a bit thereafter to card a 67. But it’s been all positive for the Irishman since he was handed a pick by Luke Donald.

RORY McILROY

After needing a birdie at the last on Friday to scrape through to the weekend, the world No 2 produced his best stuff of the week so far as he signed for seven birdies, including a chip in at the 16th hole - his eighth of the day - in a 67.

BOB MacINTYRE

Out in one of the first groups, the Scot opened with a peach of a drive at the ninth - his starting hole - only to run up a bogey and that effectively set the tone for a disappointing day. His 73 contained four birdies but also a double-bogey and three bogeys.

JON RAHM

The Spaniard had been in danger of making an early exit after making a poor start in his second round but, having covered his last 32 holes in 14-under-par, signing for a 67 in the penultimate circuit, he’s given himself a chance of going one better than 12 months ago.

JUSTIN ROSE

Having felt his putter had been stone cold in the opening two rounds, the former US Open champion was pleased to make it through to the weekend and he’d have been delighted with this polished effort - a bogey-free four-under-par 68.

SEPP STRAKA