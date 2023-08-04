Japan’s Dundonald Links dominance in the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open continued as Hinako Shibuno established a two-shot lead at the halfway stage but an important tartan touch will help keep enthusiastic home fans invested over the weekend on the Ayrshire coast.

THinako Shibuno of Japan plays her shot from the first tee during the second round of the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open presented by Trust Golf at Dundonald Links. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images,

Linn Grant, a Swede with a rich Scottish storyline, sits in the top ten in the $2 million event while Louise Duncan, the local player in the field, has risen to the occasion again up against some of the world’s top golfers. Oh, and Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh is also through to the final 36 holes as she chases a Solheim Cup debut in Spain later in the year.

Taking up where compatriot Ayaka Furue left off when closing with a course-record 62 to win last year’s event at the same venue, 2019 AIG Women’s Open champion Shibuno backed up a brilliant opening 64 with a solid 68 to sit on 12-under-par at the midway point.

In both her rounds, Shibuno enjoyed easier conditions than the players in the other half of the draw, having started the opening circuit in little or no wind then seeing it drop again just after she’d turned for home in the second round. Her golf, though, has been hugely impressive and, refreshingly, she’s someone who doesn’t faff around. “I am very sad about the three-putt at the first hole,” said Shibuno in a jocular tone of her only dropped shot so far.

Shibuno’s closest challenger heading into the final two rounds is Swede Maja Stark, who, playing in the same group as the leader, reeled off five birdies on the spin from the 12th as she signed for a 65. “I had a really frustrating headache for the first six holes and every time I went down to read a putt it felt as though my forehead was bursting, so I didn’t care about my game, to be honest,” she said afterwards. “But, after getting that figured out when I got two pain-killers to take the pain away, I started to make some putts."

Even though she’s five behind, Frenchwoman Celine Boutier, still riding on the crest of a wave after landing her maiden major win in the Evian Championship last weekend, is lurking ominously after finishing second here 12 months ago. “I think it's very rewarding if you're a good ball-striker,” said Boutier of the Kyle Phillips-designed course seeming to suit her.

Grant, who sits on four under, is the grand-daughter of James Grant, who won the Scottish Boys’ Championship at North Berwick in 1958. She already has two tartan triumphs to her name, having won the Helen Holm Trophy at Troon in 2016 then the British Amateur Stroke Play at North Berwick the following year, but this one would be special.

Told her effort so far might prompt some interest in Inverness, where her grandad was from before emigrating to Sweden, the recent Dana Open winner on the LPGA Tour said, smiling: “Might get one of those ‘I knew your grandfather’.”