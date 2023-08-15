Paul Armour has been appointed as Gullane’s new course manager after earning widespread praise for his work in the same role at Dunbar over the last seven years.

The Fifer, who did his greenkeeper training at Elmwood College, moved to the East Links at Dunbar after working for two years as course supervisor on the Old Course for St Andrews Links Trust.

“In our industry, opportunities like this don’t come round too often,” said Armour, who takes over the role at Gullane from Stewart Duff following his departure earlier in the year after a spell that saw him lead a team for two Scottish Opens at the East Lothian venue.

“I am very much looking forward to getting started and, personally, it’s a great opportunity for myself to join such a prestigious club. The club has a desire to improve on what is already a great venue and I’m very proud and excited to be joining Gullane Golf Club.”

The appointment was announced to members in an email from club captain Simon Cunningham. He said: “Paul has built an excellent reputation locally and further afield with the improvements he has made to the conditioning and presentation of the course at Dunbar Golf Club over the last seven years.