Paul Lawrie pictured during the Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex at Carnoustie Golf Links. Picture: Kenny Smith/Getty Images.

‘I was all over the place...but, like Bernhard said in there just now, there are no pictures on a scorecard’

Bernard Langer may be the most successful player in Champions Tour history but that didn’t stop him holding back to let playing partner Paul Lawrie get a warm welcome on the 18th green at Carnoustie in the final round of the Senior Open presented by Rolex.

“Yeah, well he’s a gentleman, isn’t he?” said Lawrie of the nice touch from Langer at the venue where the Scot enjoyed the greatest moment in his career when winning The Open in 1999. “There’s not many better in the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There also aren’t many better than Langer, a four-time winner of this event, when it comes to digging out a score, as he did on this occasion to sign off with a 70 to finish joint-fifth.

“Again he showed his class,” added Lawrie, “as he was three over after six and not hitting it very well. But I said to Michael (Lawrie’s son/caddie), ‘I guarantee he shoots under par’ and, right enough, he dug in and did that.”

Finishing with his sole birdie of the day, Lawrie closed with a 72 to end up just outside the top ten. “I was poor today, really poor. Tee to green was awful,” said the Aberdonian.

“I don’t know why as I played lovely yesterday and really nice on Friday and should have been a wee bit better each day. But the first day and today were really poor, so inconsistent, which is maybe down to not enough golf.”

This was just his fourth event on the European Legends Tour, with a home assignment next up as he tees up in the Staysure PGA Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen on Thursday.