Eighth at Gary Player-designed DLF Golf & Country Club causes all sorts of problems

Hero Indian Open hole claims lots of casualties but not in-form Ewen Ferguson
Stephen Gallacher, the 2019 winner, was among a big group of players left cursing one particular hole in the opening round of the Hero Indian Open. The par-5 eighth at DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi caused all sorts of problems as 14 players ran up a double bogey or worse.
Gallacher took a 7 as he had to settle for a five-over-par 77 while Swede Sebastian Soderberg and Dane Rasmus Hojgaard signed for 8 and 9 respectively there.
Soderberg’s disaster came after a run of six successive birdies before running up another 8 at the 14th, yet he still ended up in red figures after posting a remarkable 71.
Though no reason was provided, it was announced at the completion of the round that Hojgaard, who shot 79, had withdrawn from Friday’s second circuit.
In-form Ewen Ferguson fared best among the Scots as he signed for a four-under 68 to sit in a tie for 14th. Having produced six straight solid displays on the DP World Tour, he carded seven birdies, including a brace to finish the day.
In contrast, Calum Hill signed off with a double-bogey 7 playing the Gary Player-designed course the other way round but, helped by four birdies prior to that, he opened with a 71.
Scott Jamieson failed to make a birdie as he shot a 75 while it was a day to forget for Grant Forrest, who birdied that eighth hole but also had a double bogey and eight bogeys on a card that added up to an 80.
Rejuvenated Italian Matteo Manassero maintained his resurgence on the DP World Tour as the recent Jonsson Work Open winner shot a 65 to set the pace along with Dutchman Joost Luiten and Japan’s Keita Nakajima.
“Today was a really special day,” said Manassero, who secured his seat back at the top table by graduating from the Challenge Tour last season, of a brilliant bogey-free effort. “I played so good from tee to green.
“Every time a tournament starts there’s a blank page. You prepare but, on a course like this things can go the wrong way very easily. Today from the tee and into the greens I was extremely solid, so I’m really pleased about that and the result with not making any bogeys on a course like this. Seven under par is really good.”
