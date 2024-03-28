Eighth at Gary Player-designed DLF Golf & Country Club causes all sorts of problems

Ewen Ferguson tees off on the 14th hole during day one of the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and County Club in New Delhi. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Stephen Gallacher, the 2019 winner, was among a big group of players left cursing one particular hole in the opening round of the Hero Indian Open. The par-5 eighth at DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi caused all sorts of problems as 14 players ran up a double bogey or worse.

Gallacher took a 7 as he had to settle for a five-over-par 77 while Swede Sebastian Soderberg and Dane Rasmus Hojgaard signed for 8 and 9 respectively there.

Soderberg’s disaster came after a run of six successive birdies before running up another 8 at the 14th, yet he still ended up in red figures after posting a remarkable 71.

Sebastian Soderberg, who had two 8s on his card, pictured during the first round of the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and County Club in New Delhi. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Though no reason was provided, it was announced at the completion of the round that Hojgaard, who shot 79, had withdrawn from Friday’s second circuit.

In-form Ewen Ferguson fared best among the Scots as he signed for a four-under 68 to sit in a tie for 14th. Having produced six straight solid displays on the DP World Tour, he carded seven birdies, including a brace to finish the day.

In contrast, Calum Hill signed off with a double-bogey 7 playing the Gary Player-designed course the other way round but, helped by four birdies prior to that, he opened with a 71.

Scott Jamieson failed to make a birdie as he shot a 75 while it was a day to forget for Grant Forrest, who birdied that eighth hole but also had a double bogey and eight bogeys on a card that added up to an 80.

Rejuvenated Italian Matteo Manassero maintained his resurgence on the DP World Tour as the recent Jonsson Work Open winner shot a 65 to set the pace along with Dutchman Joost Luiten and Japan’s Keita Nakajima.

“Today was a really special day,” said Manassero, who secured his seat back at the top table by graduating from the Challenge Tour last season, of a brilliant bogey-free effort. “I played so good from tee to green.