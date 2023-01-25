The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, one of the big events on the DP World Tour, starts on Thursday and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Where is the Hero Dubai Desert Classic being played?

The tournament takes place on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club, which was in the middle of the desert when it was built in 1988 by Florida-based course architect Karl Litten but now has one of the most spectacular backdrops in golf due to it sitting in the shadow of some of the biggest skyscrapers in Dubai.

Who are some of the past winners of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

Shane Lowry lines up a putt on the picturesque 8th hole during the Pro-Am prior to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Past champions include Seve Ballestreos, Ernie Els, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. Els holds the record for most victories, having got his hands on the iconic Dallah Trophy three times - in 1994, 2002 and 2005.

What is the prize money at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

The total prize purse for the tournament stands at $9million with the winner standing to pocket $1,530,000. Second place receives $990,000 with the remaining top 10 finishers earning as follows: 3rd $563,400, 4th $450,000, 5th $381,600, 6th $315,000, 7th $270,000, 8th $225,000, 9th $201,600, 10th $180,000.

Has there been any Scottish success in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

Helped by a memorable shot from the fairway at the par-5 18th in the final round, Colin Montgomerie came out on top in 1996, while Stephen Gallacher is the only player to have recorded back-to-back successes - in 2013 and 2014.

Who are the star names in this year’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic field?

World No 1 Rory McIlroy is back to try and repeat his successes in 2009 and 2015, having been crowned as the European No 1 for a fourth time on his most recent visit to Dubai in November. His title rivals include 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, a rejuvenated Tommy Fleetwood and newly-crowned Abu Dhabi HSBC champion Victor Perez.

How many Scots are taking part in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic?

Ten, with current DP World Tour card holders Bob MacIntyre, Richie Ramsay, Ewen Ferguson, Connor Syme, David Law, Scott Jamieson, Grant Forrest, Calum Hill and Marc Warren being joined by Gallacher, who has secured one of three invitations that were up for grabs.

How can you watch the Hero Dubai Desert Classic?