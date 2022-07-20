Henrik Stenson stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy over LIV Golf link

Henrik Stenson and vice-captains Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari. Picture: Getty Images

The 2016 Open champion became the first Swede to take up the prestigious post in March, since when he’d appointed Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari as vice-captains for the 2023 match in Rome.

But, amidst rumours that he’d been lined up to become one of the latest recruits for Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed breakaway circuit, Stenson’s captaincy has been ended.

A statement said: “Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson’s tenure as Captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 25 – October 1, 2023, has been brought to an end with immediate effect.

“In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as Captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of Captain.

“Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time.”

Bjorn, the winning captain in Paris in 2018, could be a contender, as could Paul Lawrie or Luke Donald, having both been in the frame before Stenson’s appointment.

Darren Clarke, who was involved in the selection process for Stenson as one of the three most recent captains, offered his reaction at Gleneagles, where he is playing in this week’s Senior Open.

“It’s obviously disappointing that Henrik is no longer going to be Ryder Cup captain. He clearly has his reasons. And good luck to him,” said the 2011 Open champion.

“As for the process to find who will replace him, I was part of the last committee. I’m not sure if they will have the same committee again so that we can take a look at candidates and go through the same process.”

Paul McGinley, the winning captain at Gleneagles in 2014, when Stenson was one of his players, was also back at the Perthshire venue as the news broke.

“I feel a bond with Henrik through all the times we’ve played together in Ryder Cups and particular when I captained him. He was an awesome player for me, one of the stars of the team, both on and off the course,” said McGinley.

“I’m sure this was not an easy decision for him. But, ultimately, he has made that decision. It’s something that disappoints me. But I can understand. I’m not going to come down on any of the guys who have gone to LIV. They’ve been offered huge amounts of money.

“For Henrik, it’s life-changing at this stage of his career. It’s unlikely he is ever going to earn that kind of money going forward. So I can understand.

“But is he doing it to revolutionise a game that needs to be changed? No. He’s doing it for money. I’m sure he’s not going to come out of this looking good, but that is for others to judge, not me.

“I had a great relationship with as a captain and a player over the years. So I’m not going to slam him for making a judgement call. Everyone is entitled to their own view of things. But this is incredibly disappointing for the Ryder Cup. There is no doubt about that.”

Also speaking on the practice range at Gleneagles ahead of the season’s final over-50s major, Colin Montgomerie, the 2010 captain, said: “It is a very sad day for European golf.”