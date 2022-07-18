Henrik Stenson set for crunch Ryder Cup talks over LIV Golf link

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Swede is set to hold crunch talks with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley and Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings.

It follows rumours circulating during the 150th Open last week that 2016 winner Stenson is poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stenson, the first Scandinavian player to win a men’s major, was appointed as Ryder Cup captain in March, succeeding Padraig Harrington.

Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson flanked by vice-captains Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari. Picture: Getty Images

He has since appointed Thomas Bjorn, the winning captain in the 2018 match in Paris, and former Scottish Open champion Edoardo Molinari as vice-captains.

Stenson was one of the names linked to Greg Norman’s breakaway circuit before it looked as though he’d shut the door on that for the time being as he took up the Ryder Cup reins.

In his unveiling press conference, he said: “There's been a lot of speculation back and forth, but I am fully committed to the captaincy and to Ryder Cup Europe and the job at hand.“The captain does sign a contract. He's the only one that does that. Players and vice captains don't.

“But the captain has an agreement and those agreements are between Ryder Cup Europe and the captain, so I'm fully committed to my role as a captain and working hard towards the result we want in Rome.”

The 46-year-old, who missed the cut at St Andrews, said his schedule was “undecided” for the rest of the year.