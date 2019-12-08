Henrik Stenson has ambitious 2020 vision after Bahamas win

Henrik Stenson, the 2016 Open champion, is aiming to get back in the major mix next year, when he also has an Olympic gold medal and sixth Ryder Cup appearance in his sights after a return to winning ways in the Hero World Challenge.

The Swede handed himself a huge confidence boost after fending off defending champion Jon Rahm and five-time winner Tiger Woods to claim a one-shot victory at the Albany resort in Nassau.

It was his first title triumph since landing the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour in 2017 and is set to lift him 14 spots to 26th in the world rankings.

Stenson’s spot in all the big events in 2020 is now secured and he is determined to try and tick a number of boxes, including getting himself in a position to have a crack at adding to his Claret Jug success at Royal Troon following a ding-dong battle with Phil Mickelson over the final two days.

“I would love to get another one, no question,” the 43-year-old told The Scotsman in the Bahamas. “I’ve had a great career. I’m really proud when I sometimes reflect on the tournaments I managed to win and everything else that’s been going on.

“It’s all about trying to put yourself in the right position and that’s what I did this week. I haven’t been in the mix really all season to win a tournament maybe more than the Scottish Open [finishing fourth behind Austrian Bernd Wiesberger at The Renaissance Club].

“You’ve just got to put yourself there, I know I can finish the job when I have to. It was great to get this win. If I can have a wish for next year, that would be to put myself in the mix in a couple other majors and see if I can get another one.”

Stenson claimed the silver medal as he finished second to Justin Rose in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. “I’m looking forward to making a second Olympics,” he added of next year’s Games in Tokyo.

“There’s only one thing that could make that super special and that would be to go one better than I did in Rio, where I came very close to winning the gold. Had a great fight with my good friend Justin down the last and he won that one fair and square, so let’s see if I can win in Tokyo fair and square there.”

The Orlando-based player has played on three winning Ryder Cup teams and is determined to be in the ranks once more when Padraig Harrington leads Europe into battle at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin next September.

“I have played five Ryder Cups and I would love to make it a sixth one at Whistling Straits, no question. So I’m going to try my hardest to qualify for the team,” he said.

“We’re going to have a strong team again. There’s a lot of new, young talent that’s been playing well in Europe in the last couple of years here, so we’re going to see some new faces, I’m sure. Hopefully, some familiar ones and I’m going to try my hardest to make sure I’m there.”