Henrik Stenson commits to Scottish Open at Gullane

Henrik Stenson, the 2016 Open champion, has confirmed he’ll be playing in this summer’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at Gullane.

The popular Swede didn’t play when the East Lothian venue hosted the same event in 2015, when American Rickie Fowler came out on top.

But he returned the following year at Castle Stuart before beating Phil Mickelson in a thrilling battle to get his hands on the Clarer Jug at Royal Troon a week later.

“It’s been a long time for me since I played at Gullane,” said Stenson, the world No 15. “I played the British Amateur back in the day, probably in 1998, at Muirfield and Gullane.

“I didn’t play when Rickie won in 2015 so it’s kind of fresh to me in a way. It’s a good track and I’m looking forward to coming back.”

It will be Stenson’s 11th appearance in the event, having finished third in 2013 at Castle Stuart.

“The times when I have played the Scottish Open in the week before The Open I feel like I’ve come in ready and prepared and that’s when I’ve had my best results,” he added.

“I did that in 2013 when I finished second to Phil at Muirfield, then I skipped it for a couple of years to try a different set up and that didn’t work out too well for me.

“I went back to the original plan in 2016 and we all know how that finished up.”

Stenson is set to be joined on Scotland’s Golf Coast on 12-15 July by Mickelson, as well as Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.

“The Scottish crowds are very knowledgeable,” said the 42-year-old, a member of the 2014 Ryder Cup-winning side at Gleneagles.

“They appreciate good golf and even if the weather can be a little rough at times they always come out. The Scottish Open always has a big attendance and a really nice feel to it also.”

