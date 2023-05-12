Henrik Stenson, the 2016 Open champion, has joined fellow Ryder Cup players Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter in resigning as a member of the DP World Tour.

The Swede revealed his decision after it had been announced by the DP World Tour that 26 players who had teed up in a mix of LIV Golf and Asian Tour events over the past ten months without official releases had been hit with new fines and sanctions.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Stenson said of his decision: “It is sad that it has come to this. But it is what it is and it certainly wasn’t unexpected. They left me with no other choice so I have resigned. That’s it. I don’t really feel like it will do any good to dig into this too deeply.”

Stenson recorded 11 DP World Tour wins and played in five Ryder Cups, including winning appearances in 2006, 2014 and 2018. He was appointed as captain for this year’s match in Rome before his decision to join LIV Golf led to him being stripped of that role and replaced by Luke Donald.

“I’m appreciative of what the tour has done for me over the years,” added Stenson. “But they have chosen how they want to view the future. And we have obviously done the same. Unfortunately, they don’t go together at this point.”

The DP World Tour announced on Thursday night that it had taken fresh action against players who had broken the circuit’s conflicting tournament regulation.