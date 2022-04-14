Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open: Louise Duncan among Scots hoping to end 20-year wait at Royal Troon

Louise Duncan will be hoping to become the first Scot to win the Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open since 2002.

The three-day amateur stroke play event starts at Royal Troon on Friday and will consist of two rounds of qualifying over the Portland Course with the top 60 and ties making it through to Sunday’s final round on the Old Course.

In 2021, it was Australia’s Kirsten Rudgley who came out on top to claim the title with a one-shot victory over Scotland’s Hannah Darling and England’s Emily Toy.

This year will mark 20 years since a Scot last won the event when Heather Stirling lifted the trophy in 2002.

One Scot who will be looking to end that drought is Louise Duncan, fresh off competing at the Augusta Women’s National Amateur Championship.