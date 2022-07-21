Heather MacRae becomes first woman to win PGA event with Strathmore success

The Dunblane woman achieved the feat in style in the PGA Scotland’s 36-Hole Order of Merit event at Strathmore in Perthshire.

MacRae carded a course-record 10-under-par 62 in the second round to finish with a 13-under aggregate.

She won by a shot from Craig Lee, the former European Tour player who has been her coach for the last three years. He shot 63 in the second circuit.

Craig Lee and Heather MacRae show off their cards after both going low at Strathmore in the second round of the PGA in Scotland 36-Hole Order of Merit event.

“The best,” said MacRae of where the round ranked in her career, having birdied the first and third before reeling off five figures in a row from the fifth to be out in 29 then adding gains at the tenth, 15th and 18th coming home.

“I’ve never shot ten-under and to do it when playing against Craig, Al Forsyth, Paul O’Hara, Graham Fox etc is amazing.

“There’s so many great golfers playing these events, so it’s definitely given me a wee confidence boost.”

MacRae, who emerged from treatment for cervical cancer in 2019 to become a winner again on the PGA scene, has played quite a bit this season on the Ladies European Tour

“I’ve been playing really well recently but not had much to show for it,” she added. “I was just waiting for some putts to drop and finally they did.